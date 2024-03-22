OpenStage to Present BIG FISH - Small Cast Edition This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OpenStage is set to present Big Fish - Small Cast Edition, with book by John August, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Motion Picture written by John August. Big Fish - Small Cast Edition is set to captivate audiences at The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre from March 23 to April 20, 2024.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish - Small Cast Edition tells the story of Edward Bloom (Scott Hurst), a traveling salesman who lives life to the fullest and fantastically! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him—most of all, his devoted wife, Sandra (Brikaih Floré). But their son Will (Brian Wilcox), about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales of mermaids and giants. Big Fish is a heartfelt, powerful, and truly magical musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater—for an experience that’s richer, funnier, and BIGGER than life itself.

Big Fish - Small Cast Edition is a beautiful exploration of relationships and family, the human experience, and imagination. People of all ages and backgrounds can relate to the complicated relationships between parents and their children, and how they evolve over time.

Partnership with Dementia Together

In honor of their commitment to Fighting for Community, OpenStage is proud to partner with Dementia Together during the run of Big Fish - Small Cast Edition. Dementia Together cultivates joy while building stronger connections—for those living with dementia, their care partners, and the community. Dementia Together offers family/care partner education and their life enrichment programming at no charge to participants so that cost is never a barrier to connection and support. A talkback panel with professionals from Dementia Together will occur after the matinee performance on Sunday, April 14. The panel will be hosted by Cyndy Luzinski, Executive Director, and Peggy Budai, SPECIAL Professional Education Director of Dementia Together.

Funds raised during the run of the show will directly benefit Dementia Together and can be made by cash or check at any performance or online at openstage.com/give/donate and designating “Dementia Together” at checkout during the run of the show.

Big Fish-Small Cast Edition plays from March 23 through April 20. All performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7:30 pm. Sunday matinee performances start at 2:00 pm. Visit openstagebigfish.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance (March 22), a pay-what-you-can performance (March 28), and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.

Tickets for Big Fish-Small Cast Edition are $19-$42. Tickets are available online at www.openstagebigfish.com or by calling The Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pm–6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.