ON GOLDEN POND to Replace GRAND HOTEL in MainStage Irving-Las Colinas 24-25 Lineup

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has revealed a change to the 2024-25 season. The previously announced production of Grand Hotel will be replaced with Ernest Thompson's touching On Golden Pond. The timeless play will be directed by Michael Serrecchia. Audition dates will be on Wednesday, March 27th from 7:00-10:00 PM and Thursday, March 28th 7:00-8:30 PM at MainStage 222. Creative team will be announced shortly. Patrons holding tickets to Grand Hotel do not need to do anything. Those tickets will admit them for On Golden Pond. Patrons with questions should call the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

The MainStage Board of Directors came to this decision after careful consideration of finances. It reflects the non-profit organization's commitment to providing Irving-Las Colinas and DFW audiences with exceptional and memorable theatrical experiences. On Golden Pond promises to captivate audiences with its poignant storytelling, rich characters, and universal themes of love, family, and aging.

On Golden Pond will run May 3-18, 2024 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $24 to $31 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787).

Best known for the award-winning 1981 film starring Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn, On Golden Pond tells the story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who return to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. Norman is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory—but still as tart-tongued, observant, and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—and slang—in return.

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

