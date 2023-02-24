Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Texas Theatre Brings Sold-Out Favorites Back For Three Weeks Of Back-To-Back Stand-Up Comedy

Learn more about the lineup here!

Feb. 24, 2023  
Amphibian Stage Comedy Veterans Baron Vaughn and Phoebe Robinson return with prominent rising star Nore Davis rounding out three weeks of entertainment.

Baron Vaughn

March 9 -11

Netflix's Grace & Frankie star Baron Vaughn returns to Amphibian Stage for the third time since creating the residency series back in 2017. After starting this unique opportunity for stand-up artists, many big-name comedians-including Aparna Nancherla, Phoebe Robinson, River Butcher and Sasheer Zamata-have come through Amphibian Stage.

Nore Davis

March 16 - 18

Amphibian Stage veteran Phoebe Robinson personally acquainted Nore Davis with the comic residency. You've seen Davis' comedy on Comedy Central, Prime Video, The Tonight Show, Conan, and acting in hit shows Boardwalk Empire, Succession, and Dickinson. This is Nore's first time performing at Amphibian Stage!

Phoebe Robinson

March 23 - 25

HBO's 2 Dope Queens Phoebe Robinson returns to Amphibian Stage after a sold-out residency in 2019! While Robinson is best known for her work as a comedian and performer, she is also a New York Times bestselling author and acclaimed producer. She sold out five nights in 2019 and will return for three in 2023.



