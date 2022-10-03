North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre Presents HEATHERS THE MUSICAL On Halloween Weekend

The award-winning North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre has announced their Heathers the Musical cast and creative team who will soon be gracing the halls at Westerberg High.

The dark comedy will be hitting the stage just in time for Halloween with performances October 21-30 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers clique, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody...

Pamela Anglero' will take on the role of the high school outcast Veronica Sawyer. "I am the epitome of excitement over getting to portray the cult classic character Veronica Sawyer in Heathers. I am usually cast as the happy go lucky ingenue, so Veronica will be my biggest character challenge to date. I cannot wait to explore her weird and quirky personality. I am excited for the audiences to experience this cast and the talent they hold and also the story, which though led with teenage angst and troubles, is ultimately a story of acceptance and of treating each other with love and kindness."

Pamela is joined by Austin Hines as brooding teen Jason 'J.D.' Dean. Austin notes "the biggest challenge to discover within JD is that fine line between charming and psychopathic. He is playing judge, jury and executioner while honestly thinking his actions are justifiable and he is making his and Veronica's world a better place. This disturbed killer is an insanely exciting challenge as an actor."

They join Leslie Navarro, Jordan Gibson and Lindsey Kay Smith as the eponymous characters Heather Chandler, Heather Duke, and Heather McNamara, respectively. Rounding out the incredible cast are Elora McLeod as Martha Dunstock, Gabe Drennon as Kurt Kelly, Dayan Rodriguez as Ram Sweeny, Conor Clark at Ram's Dad/Coach/Big Bud Dean, Taylor Veer as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal and Bonnie Grugle as Veronica's Mom/Ms. Fleming. Our amazing cast includes Lilee Gifford, Brooke Matthews, Avery Baker, Kae Styron, Elliot Koch, Raymond Govender, Noelle Saul, Kristin Conrad and Spencer Bovaird. Gifford, Matthews, Baker, Styron all also serve as understudies.

The production is helmed by Director and Designer Ryan Matthieu Smith. "Everyone has had their own Heathers in their lives. Those people who are completely toxic, but we can't help but want them to accept us, just so we won't be bullied or abandoned. Usually this comes at a time that seems like life and death and add to that the availability of alcohol, drugs, guns, and the pressure to succeed. Heathers was once considered a dark comedy but reads more like a reality show in today's world. Heathers uses violence and humor in broad strokes; but at its core, it's a Faustian tale of a girl who makes a deal to get her wish, unleashes a spectrum of horrors, and then must set it right. It's a story of a teenager's journey into and out of hell on her way to authenticity. "

Musical Direction is by Billy Veer and Choreographer is DeeDee Munson. Set Design is by Jo Alamares and Stage Manager is Ruby Pullum.

It is going to be a KILLER show! Are you in or out?

NTPA Repertory Theatre delivers professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the 'Burbs.

Heathers the Musical performs October 21-30 in the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093. Matinees are at 2:30 pm and evening performances are at 8 pm. Tickets start at $20 with premium seating available at $30. Discounts available for groups of 15 or more.

The matinee performance on Oct. 22 will include ASL interpretation.

Due to the mature content of Heathers, suggested audience age is 15+.

For full performance dates and tickets go to ntparep.org.