Nominees Announced For 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Broadway Dallas has announced the 2024 nominees for the 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m..
The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.
“We can't wait to celebrate the talent and dedication of each and every school nominated this year,” says Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We are so proud of all the HSMTA participants who work so hard and share the spirit of Broadway with their communities. Congratulations to all the spectacular nominees!”
A total of 79 productions from 73 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA will award $65,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.
The live ceremony will be hosted by Dallas native Miguel Cervantes, who is best known for his eight-year tenure in the title role of HAMILTON.
All nominees are listed at BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA. Winners will be announced at the Broadway Dallas HSMTA ceremony on Friday, May 24 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayDallas.org.
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Frenship High School- Evita
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Rowlett High School-SIX
Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Frenship High School- Evita
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Highland Park High School- Into the Woods
Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Rowlett High School-SIX
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Hebron High School- Matilda
Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Melissa High School- Tuck Everlasting
Midlothian Heritage High School- Big Fish: School Edition
A&M Consolidated High School- The Lightning Thief
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Frenship High School- Evita
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Rowlett High School-SIX
The Conservatory at North Texas Performing Arts Academy- The Drowsy Chaperone
Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Rockwall-Heath High School- Carousel
Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Wakeland High School- White Christmas
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Frenship High School- Anastasia
Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Highland Park High School- Into the Woods
Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
Liberty Christian School-Singin' in the Rain
Braswell High School- Mamma Mia
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Coppell High School- 9 to 5
Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Frisco Memorial High School-Into the Woods
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Nolan Catholic High School- The Little Mermaid
North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Braswell High School- Mamma Mia
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Frisco Memorial High School-Into the Woods
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Independence High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Rockwall High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Cedar Hill High School- The Addams Family
Coppell High School- 9 to 5
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Frenship High School- Anastasia
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes
Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Independence High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Lake Highlands High School- The Little Mermaid
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Bowie High School- Beauty & the Beast
Braswell High School- Mamma Mia
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Lake Country Christian School- A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical
Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Rowlett High School- SIX
Southwest Christian School-Into the Woods
Temple High School-Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition
The Conservatory at North Texas Performing Arts Academy- The Drowsy Chaperone
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Coppell High School- 9 to 5
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Permian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Temple High School-Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition
Waxahachie High School- Beauty & the Beast
Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Guyer High School-Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Highland Park High School- Into the Woods
Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods
Bailey Mercer- Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Bailey Thornburg- Melissa High School- Bullets Over Broadway
Carrington Black- Lake Highlands High School- The Little Mermaid
Damson Chola Jr.- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
David Trejo- Wakeland High School- White Christmas
Emma Grace Freeman- Guyer High School- Sweeney Todd
Ethan Lee- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Fabiola Caraballo Quijada- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Francine Parcero- Rowlett High School- SIX
Gabrielle Rollins- Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Jackson Blanton- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Jackson Lacefield- Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting
Jerard Mosley- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Kai McGhee- Rowlett High School- SIX
Katelyn Quintanilla- Frenship High School- Evita
Layla Moore- Rowlett High School- SIX
Lorenzo Perez- All Saints' Episcopal School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Max Payne- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Maxwell Nelson- Grapevine High School- Something Rotten
Presley Anderson- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain
Reid Salvador- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish
Rohan Singh- Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Shalom Oyawe- Cedar Hill High School- Seussical
Sydney Haygood- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes
Zach Combs- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten
Zack Dooley- Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Addie Timmer- Forney High School- Matilda
Ainsley Smith- Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Amelia Nugent- Plano West Senior High School- Mamma Mia!
Braedon Carlton- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Ella Eavenson- Guyer High School- Sweeney Todd
Ella Karins- Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Ethan Larriva- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish
Giovanni Cameau- Emerson High School- Once Upon a Mattress
Ian Cazarin- Timber Creek High School- White Christmas
Jayden Mays- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish
Jessica Wu- Highland Park High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Lathan Kidd- Cedar Hill High School-Seussical
Mia Jacob- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Nash Dean- Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins
Olivia Lewis- Frisco Centennial High School- May We All
Preference Chola- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Sarah Espinoza- Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Trevon Joseph- Frenship High School- Evita
Tristan Garcia- Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Tucker Mattison- Highland Park High School- Into the Woods
Zoe Ford- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts- Hairspray
Ava Green- Wakeland High School- White Christmas
Autumn Micknal- JJ Pearce High School- Between the Lines
Denali Ramos- Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Ethan Simpson- Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Kara Knight- Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods
Lola Guerrero- North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Madelyn Sallee- Frenship High School- Anastasia
Meredith Martin- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act
Maria Luiza Viana- Cedar Hill High School- The Addams Family
MJ Vinny Worsley- Trinity Valley School- Mean Girls: High School Edition
Serenity Ferguson- Mansfield High School- Mean Girls: High School Edition
