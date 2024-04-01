Nominees Announced For 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 24, 2024.

By: Apr. 01, 2024
Nominees Announced For 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway Dallas has announced the 2024 nominees for the 13th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA). The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Friday, May 24, 2024. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m..   

The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.

“We can't wait to celebrate the talent and dedication of each and every school nominated this year,” says Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We are so proud of all the HSMTA participants who work so hard and share the spirit of Broadway with their communities. Congratulations to all the spectacular nominees!”

A total of 79 productions from 73 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA will award $65,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

The live ceremony will be hosted by Dallas native Miguel Cervantes, who is best known for his eight-year tenure in the title role of HAMILTON.

All nominees are listed at BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA. Winners will be announced at the Broadway Dallas HSMTA ceremony on Friday, May 24 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale Wednesday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayDallas.org.

2024 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL 

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical 

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Frenship High School- Evita 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain 

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Rowlett High School-SIX 

Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten 

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION 

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Frenship High School- Evita 

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Highland Park High School- Into the Woods 

Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain 

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown 

Rowlett High School-SIX 

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY 

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical 

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act 

Frisco Centennial High School- May We All 

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Hebron High School- Matilda 

Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins 

Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain 

Melissa High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Midlothian Heritage High School- Big Fish: School Edition 

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION 

A&M Consolidated High School- The Lightning Thief  

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Frenship High School- Evita 

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain 

Memorial High School- Into the Woods 

Rowlett High School-SIX 

The Conservatory at North Texas Performing Arts Academy- The Drowsy Chaperone 

Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten 

OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRA 

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical 

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes 

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten 

Rockwall-Heath High School- Carousel 

Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins 

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods 

Wakeland High School- White Christmas 

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE 

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical 

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act 

Frenship High School- Anastasia 

Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Highland Park High School- Into the Woods 

Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins 

Liberty Christian School-Singin' in the Rain 

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN 

Braswell High School- Mamma Mia 

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Coppell High School- 9 to 5 

Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Frisco Memorial High School-Into the Woods 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Nolan Catholic High School- The Little Mermaid 

North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods 

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN 

Braswell High School- Mamma Mia 

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Cedar Hill High School- Seussical 

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Frisco Memorial High School-Into the Woods 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Independence High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 

Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins 

North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Rockwall High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods 

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN 

Cedar Hill High School- The Addams Family 

Coppell High School- 9 to 5 

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act 

Frenship High School- Anastasia 

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes 

Grapevine High School- Something Rotten 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Independence High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 

Lake Highlands High School- The Little Mermaid 

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown 

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods 

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN 

Bowie High School- Beauty & the Beast 

Braswell High School- Mamma Mia 

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Lake Country Christian School- A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical  

Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown 

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Rowlett High School- SIX 

Southwest Christian School-Into the Woods 

Temple High School-Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition 

The Conservatory at North Texas Performing Arts Academy- The Drowsy Chaperone 

OUTSTANDING STAGE MANAGEMENT 

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Coppell High School- 9 to 5 

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act 

Frisco Centennial High School- May We All 

Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods 

Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown 

Permian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods 

Temple High School-Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition 

Waxahachie High School- Beauty & the Beast 

OUTSTANDING CREW & TECHNICAL EXECUTION  

Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Frisco Centennial High School- May We All 

Guyer High School-Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Highland Park High School- Into the Woods 

Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Prince of Peace Christian School- You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown 

Southwest Christian School- Into the Woods 

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMER 

Bailey Mercer- Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

Bailey Thornburg- Melissa High School- Bullets Over Broadway 

Carrington Black- Lake Highlands High School- The Little Mermaid 

Damson Chola Jr.- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

David Trejo- Wakeland High School- White Christmas 

Emma Grace Freeman- Guyer High School- Sweeney Todd 

Ethan Lee- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain 

Fabiola Caraballo Quijada- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten 

Francine Parcero- Rowlett High School- SIX 

Gabrielle Rollins- Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Jackson Blanton- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain 

Jackson Lacefield- Byron Nelson High School- Tuck Everlasting 

Jerard Mosley- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten 

Kai McGhee- Rowlett High School- SIX 

Katelyn Quintanilla- Frenship High School- Evita 

Layla Moore- Rowlett High School- SIX 

Lorenzo Perez- All Saints' Episcopal School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Max Payne- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten 

Maxwell Nelson- Grapevine High School- Something Rotten 

Presley Anderson- Liberty Christian School- Singin' in the Rain 

Reid Salvador- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish 

Rohan Singh- Frisco Centennial High School- May We All 

Shalom Oyawe- Cedar Hill High School- Seussical 

Sydney Haygood- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Anything Goes 

Zach Combs- Tyler Legacy High School- Something Rotten 

Zack Dooley- Guyer High School- Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMER 

Addie Timmer- Forney High School- Matilda 

Ainsley Smith- Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Amelia Nugent- Plano West Senior High School- Mamma Mia! 

Braedon Carlton- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Ella Eavenson- Guyer High School- Sweeney Todd 

Ella Karins- Memorial High School- Into the Woods 

Ethan Larriva- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish 

Giovanni Cameau- Emerson High School- Once Upon a Mattress 

Ian Cazarin- Timber Creek High School- White Christmas 

Jayden Mays- McKinney Boyd High School- Big Fish 

Jessica Wu- Highland Park High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Lathan Kidd- Cedar Hill High School-Seussical  

Mia Jacob- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act 

Nash Dean- Keller Central High School- Mary Poppins 

Olivia Lewis- Frisco Centennial High School- May We All 

Preference Chola- Cleburne High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Sarah Espinoza- Memorial High School- Into the Woods 

Trevon Joseph- Frenship High School- Evita 

Tristan Garcia- Midlothian High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Tucker Mattison- Highland Park High School- Into the Woods 

Zoe Ford- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts- Hairspray 

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMER 

Ava Green- Wakeland High School- White Christmas 

Autumn Micknal- JJ Pearce High School- Between the Lines 

Denali Ramos- Lakeview Centennial High School- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown 

Ethan Simpson- Frisco High School- Chicago: Teen Edition 

Kara Knight- Frisco Memorial High School- Into the Woods  

Lola Guerrero- North Forney High School- Little Shop of Horrors 

Madelyn Sallee- Frenship High School- Anastasia 

Meredith Martin- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- Sister Act 

Maria Luiza Viana- Cedar Hill High School- The Addams Family 

MJ Vinny Worsley- Trinity Valley School- Mean Girls: High School Edition 

Serenity Ferguson- Mansfield High School- Mean Girls: High School Edition

 

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Videos