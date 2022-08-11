New Details Announced for 2022 Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition; Tickets on Sale Now

The Cliburn has announced the new details of the eighth edition of the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, forâ€¯non-professional pianists age 35 and older. Originally scheduled for May 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic, the Amateur Competition will now take place October 12-18, 2022,â€¯in Fort Worth, Texas. Below are the key elements, many altered due to the rescheduling.

"We are so pleased to finally be able to welcome these outstanding pianists-who have been preparing for this moment for many years now-to Fort Worth," said Jacques Marquis, Cliburn president and CEO. "The week will be memorable as this extraordinary community comes together to be inspired by each other and to compete to be one of six finalists who will have the unique Cliburn experience of performing on the Bass Hall stage with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra."

With complications caused by date and venue changes, the Competition will not be webcast or available for on-demand viewing. However: tickets to attend performances in person are on sale now at cliburn.org or by calling 817.212.4280.

THE COMPETITORS



42 competitors and 17 non-competing festival participants representing 17 countries will come to Fort Worth.

THE VENUE

The Competition will now take place entirely in the Bass Performance Hall complex: Van Cliburn Recital Hall (330 E. 4th Street) for the first two rounds and Bass Performance Hall (4th & Calhoun Streets) for the Final Round.

THE JURY

Pamela Mia Paul will now serve as jury chairman, replacing Ralph Votapek due to scheduling conflicts. Spencer Myer will join the jury as the seventh member.

FINAL ROUND COLLABORATORS

Finalists will once again perform in the Final Round with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, this time with FWSO Music Director Laureate Miguel Harth-Bedoya on the podium. Miguel replaces conductor Damon Gupton, who has a scheduling conflict.

2022 CLIBURN AMATEUR COMPETITION SCHEDULE

PRELIMINARY ROUND

OCTOBER 12-14, 2022 (VAN CLIBURN RECITAL HALL)

Two Concerts per day taking place at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

42 competitors will each present a solo recital not to exceed 15 minutes in length of repertoire of their choosing.

SEMIFINAL ROUND

OCTOBER 15-16, 2022 (VAN CLIBURN RECITAL HALL)

Two Concerts per day taking place at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

20 competitors will each present a solo recital not to exceed 28 minutes in length of repertoire of their choosing.

FINAL ROUND

OCTOBER 18, 2022 I 7:00 p.m. (BASS PERFORMANCE HALL)

6 competitors will each perform one concerto movement with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

ABOUT THE 2022 CLIBURN AMATEUR COMPETITION

Inaugurated in 1999, the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition was the first event of its kind in the United States. Hailed by the Boston Globe as "a celebration of music, and the people who have to make music no matter what," the contest highlights the importance of music-making in everyday life and provides a forum for musicians age 35 and older who do not perform, teach, or compose piano music for their primary professional pursuit or financial benefit. The quadrennial competition brings together the best amateur pianists from around the world for seven days of performances, symposia, and social events.

The 2022 Cliburn Amateur competitors (announced July 2021) hail from all over the world, representing 17 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Greece, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and United States. They range in age from 38 to 72, with a median age of 51.

An additional 17 pianists have been selected as non-competing festival participants, bringing the total number of pianists to 59 and countries represented to 21 with the addition of China, Egypt, Honduras, and Russia.

AMATEUR COMPETITION JURY

Pamela Mia Paul, jury chair (United States)

Peter Czornyj (United Kingdom)

Alessandro Deljavan (Italy)

Valery Kuleshov (United States)

Carol Leone (United States)

Alex McDonald (United States)

Spencer Myer (United States)

