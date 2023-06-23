National Youth Orchestra Of The USA Embarks On North American Tour In July

In July, Carnegie Hall celebrates ten years since the launch of NYO-USA and the establishment of its national youth ensembles program.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

This summer, more than 100 outstanding teen musicians from 31 US states come together as the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY) and a concert in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on July 14, this talented group of instrumentalists (ages 16–19), led this summer by Sir Andrew Davis, embarks on a seven-city North American tour joined by violinist Gil Shaham for five performances and violinist Hilary Hahn for two tour performances.

NYO-USA's tour stops this summer include debuts at the Groton Hill Music Center (July 13); the Festival de Lanaudière in Joliette, Quebec (July 16); the Nashville Symphony's Schermerhorn Symphony Center (July 20); the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (July 22); the Frost Amphitheater as part of Stanford Live (July 26); and The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego (July 28). NYO-USA also returns to the Grand Teton Music Festival (July 24), where the orchestra performed on its 2014 US tour.

Alongside renowned conductor Sir Andrew Davis, celebrated violinist Gil Shaham performs Barber's Violin Concerto with the orchestra at the Carnegie Hall concert and for five performances on tour (Groton, MA; Joliette, Quebec; Jackson, WY; Stanford, CA; and San Diego, CA). The dynamic Hilary Hahn joins as guest soloist on Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with NYO-USA in Nashville, TN and Dallas, TX. Additional NYO-USA repertoire this summer includes the world premiere of Giants of Light—a work by Valerie Coleman (commissioned by Carnegie Hall) inspired by these youthful artists, who come from all corners of the country to take their playing to new levels through impactful guidance—and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique.

The orchestra's July 14 concert at Carnegie Hall will be heard by music lovers worldwide through the Carnegie Hall Live radio broadcast and digital series, created in partnership with WQXR. 

In July, Carnegie Hall celebrates ten years since the launch of NYO-USA and the establishment of its national youth ensembles program which invite America's top teen instrumentalists to come together for free intensive training and performances with the world's finest artists at Carnegie Hall and around the globe. Since NYO-USA's debut in 2013, two additional ensembles have been created including NYO2 for outstanding classical musicians (ages 14–17), and NYO Jazz for the nation's finest jazz instrumentalists (ages 16–19). As national ensembles, these programs include a broad range of musicians that reflect the exceptional talent and diversity of the United States.
 

NYO at 10: By the Numbers

Since 2013:

  • 1,274 young musicians have participated in the national youth ensembles
  • 17 countries and 4 continents toured
  • 18 world premieres
  • 132,178 miles traveled
  • 40+ guest artists including Marin Alsop, Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Kurt Elling, Joyce DiDonato, Sir Antonio Pappano, Dianne Reeves, Esperanza Spalding, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Michael Tilson Thomas, Alisa Weilerstein, and more
  • 70+ alums in professional orchestras or ensembles including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Houston Symphony, the National Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, and more
  • 36 radio, web, and TV broadcasts, reaching music lovers around the world

Click here to watch a special video about the tenth anniversary of Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles.

“This summer promises to be unforgettable as we celebrate ten years since the start of NYO-USA and the establishment of our national youth ensembles,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. “We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this milestone than a coast-to-coast tour across North America, performing in some of the US and Canada's finest concert halls. These extraordinary young musicians will share their tremendous artistry with friends, family, and audience members around the US and Canada.”


The members of the 2023 orchestra—ages 16–19, hailing from 31 US states plus Puerto Rico—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process. This summer's orchestra features 13 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 35 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14–17. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part. Click here for a full list of musicians.

In preparation for their performances and tour, the musicians will arrive in July from across the country for an intensive training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York, just north of New York City. NYO-USA musicians will work with leading players from America's top professional orchestras, and take part in full ensemble and sectional rehearsals, master classes, and more. Click here for a full list of faculty this summer, as well as bios for the 2023 guest conductor and soloists.


About Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra of the USA
Each summer, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute brings together some of the finest young musicians from across the country (ages 16–19) to form the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). Following a comprehensive audition process and a multi-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York, with faculty made up of principal players from top professional US orchestras, these remarkable teenagers embark on a tour to some of the great music capitals of the world, serving as America's dynamic music ambassadors. As part of their travel schedule, NYO-USA musicians also have the opportunity to meet and collaborate with local young musicians and experience the richness of the local culture.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary season this summer, NYO-USA has been praised for “exuding vitality and confidence” (The New York Times) in its performances. Following annual concerts at Carnegie Hall, NYO-USA has performed on landmark stages around the world including in the United Kingdom, China, Mexico, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Colombia, and more as well as across the United States. Last summer, the orchestra returned to touring for the first time since the pandemic, performing across Europe including debuts at the Lucerne Festival and Ravello Festival.

NYO-USA is one of Carnegie Hall's three acclaimed national youth ensembles, which also includes NYO2 for outstanding classical musicians (ages 14–17), and NYO Jazz for the nation's finest jazz instrumentalists (ages 16–19). Over the last decade, well over a thousand young musicians have performed in the three ensembles, creating a unique musical community, spotlighting musical excellence found across the United States and transforming countless lives.

To learn more please visit: carnegiehall.org/NYOUSA


* * * *

NYO-USA – Summer 2023 North American Tour

Thursday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor
Gil Shaham, Violin

VALERIE COLEMAN Giants of Light (Commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
_________________________________________

Friday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall, New York, NY
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor
Gil Shaham, Violin

VALERIE COLEMAN Giants of Light (Commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

Sponsored by United Airlines, Airline Partner to the National Youth Ensembles
_________________________________________

Sunday, July 16 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay, Festival de Lanaudière, Joliette, Quebec (Canada)
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor
Gil Shaham, Violin

VALERIE COLEMAN Giants of Light (Commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
_________________________________________

Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. CDT
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor
Hilary Hahn, Violin

VALERIE COLEMAN Giants of Light (Commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
_________________________________________

Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. CDT
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor
Hilary Hahn, Violin

VALERIE COLEMAN Giants of Light (Commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
_________________________________________

Monday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. MDT
Walk Festival Hall, Grand Teton Music Festival, Jackson, WY
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor
Gil Shaham, Violin

VALERIE COLEMAN Giants of Light (Commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
_________________________________________

Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. PDT
Frost Amphitheater, Stanford Live, Stanford, CA
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor
Gil Shaham, Violin

VALERIE COLEMAN Giants of Light (Commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
_________________________________________

Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. PDT
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego, CA
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor
Gil Shaham, Violin

VALERIE COLEMAN Giants of Light (Commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique



