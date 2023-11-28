Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

NOCHEBUENA: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Announced At The Eisemann Center

A vibrant evening of music and dance celebrating the spirit of Mexico's Christmas season. 

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Nicolas Greco Will Star as Edward R. Murrow in Regional Premiere of MURROW in Dallas Photo 3 Nicolas Greco Will Star as Edward R. Murrow in Regional Premiere of MURROW in Dallas
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MU Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

NOCHEBUENA: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Announced At The Eisemann Center

NOCHEBUENA: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Announced At The Eisemann Center

The Eisemann Center celebrates Mexican Christmas traditions with “Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular” starring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.

Presenting traditions and customs celebrated in Mexico, this spectacular show focuses on Nochebuena (Christmas Eve), where Mexican families attend midnight mass before returning home to a late-night feast that includes foods like bacalao, ham, turkey, tamales, and mole, with ponche to drink and lots of music! Nochebuena blends indigenous culture, Spanish heritage, and influences from other cultures into a holiday celebration like no other.

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles was founded in 2011 by Kareli Montoya. Though young, the dance company has already distinguished itself as the nation's premier Mexican folk-dance company. They have performed with Grammy-winning artists and were the first Folklórico company in the country to accompany a Symphony -- he San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra and the Marina del Rey Symphony Orchestra, both conducted by Frank Fetta. In 2016, BFLA was featured in the cover of National Geographic Traveller UK.

 

Originally from Bakersfield, California, Jimmy Cuellar began his Mariachi career as a teenager alongside his father Jaime Cuellar and was a founding member of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar. His dedication to his musical craft drove “El Pollo” to fine-tune his skills on the violin, guitarron, vihuela, guitar and guitarra de golpe, securing him a ten-year tenure with Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. Cuellar is a composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, three-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time Grammy Award winner. He also runs Thee Academy, one of the most prominent joint Folklorico/Mariachi schools in the West.

Taking place Friday, December 29 at 8 PM at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts (2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas). Tickets to the evening performance range $32-$42 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Ticket Office at 972.744.4650.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING is Coming to Theatre Frisco in February Photo
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING is Coming to Theatre Frisco in February

Theatre Frisco announces the cast of A Grand Night For Singing, featuring the iconic songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein. New Artistic Director Andi Allen leads Theatre Frisco's 2024 season.

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WR Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now Photo
Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now

Discover the exciting lineup of new shows coming to the Eisemann Center in 2024. From captivating narratives to toe-tapping performances, get your tickets now and experience the best of the performing arts in Richardson, TX.

4
The Hot Sardines Come to the Eisemann Center in January Photo
The Hot Sardines Come to the Eisemann Center in January

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with The Hot Sardines on Friday, January 19 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway Out of Bounds in Dallas Broadway Out of Bounds
Lewisville Grand (12/11-12/11)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Dallas Hamilton (Philip Company)
Bass Performance Hall (6/11-6/23)
Sister Act in Dallas Sister Act
Upright Theatre Company (8/23-9/22)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Dallas Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
The Nutcracker in Dallas The Nutcracker
University of North Texas University Theater (RTVF & Performing Arts Building) (12/08-12/10)
Elf JR in Dallas Elf JR
Artisan Center Theater (11/22-12/21)CAST
My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale in Dallas My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale
Artisan Center Theater (8/30-9/21)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You