NOCHEBUENA: A CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Announced At The Eisemann Center

The Eisemann Center celebrates Mexican Christmas traditions with “Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular” starring Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.

Presenting traditions and customs celebrated in Mexico, this spectacular show focuses on Nochebuena (Christmas Eve), where Mexican families attend midnight mass before returning home to a late-night feast that includes foods like bacalao, ham, turkey, tamales, and mole, with ponche to drink and lots of music! Nochebuena blends indigenous culture, Spanish heritage, and influences from other cultures into a holiday celebration like no other.

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles was founded in 2011 by Kareli Montoya. Though young, the dance company has already distinguished itself as the nation's premier Mexican folk-dance company. They have performed with Grammy-winning artists and were the first Folklórico company in the country to accompany a Symphony -- he San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra and the Marina del Rey Symphony Orchestra, both conducted by Frank Fetta. In 2016, BFLA was featured in the cover of National Geographic Traveller UK.

Originally from Bakersfield, California, Jimmy Cuellar began his Mariachi career as a teenager alongside his father Jaime Cuellar and was a founding member of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar. His dedication to his musical craft drove “El Pollo” to fine-tune his skills on the violin, guitarron, vihuela, guitar and guitarra de golpe, securing him a ten-year tenure with Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. Cuellar is a composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, three-time Grammy Award nominee and three-time Grammy Award winner. He also runs Thee Academy, one of the most prominent joint Folklorico/Mariachi schools in the West.

Taking place Friday, December 29 at 8 PM at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts (2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas). Tickets to the evening performance range $32-$42 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Ticket Office at 972.744.4650.