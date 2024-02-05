Motown Grammy Award-Winning Legends The Commodores Are Coming To The Coppell Arts Center In April

With a legacy spanning three decades, The Commodores continue to captivate audiences with their legendary Motown sound.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Motown Grammy Award-Winning Legends The Commodores Are Coming To The Coppell Arts Center In April

The Coppell Arts Center has announced that The Commodores will perform on Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 PM.

With a legacy spanning three decades, The Commodores continue to captivate audiences with their legendary Motown sound. Known as "The Legends of Motown," The Commodores are a Grammy award-winning group celebrated for their chart-topping hits and dynamic performances. Don't miss this once in a lifetime experience to see The Commodores up close and personal!

Tickets are $100 and will go on sale Monday, February 12. Tickets  can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center Box Office at 972-304-7047.

The Commodores aren't just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song "Brick House," The Commodores have created a foundation that just won't budge. Formed in 1968 at Tuskegee Institute and discovered by Berry Gordy, The Commodores have sold more than 60 million records for Motown. Hits like "Machine Gun" and "Three Times A Lady" solidified them as proven artists, and in 1986, they achieved Grammy recognition with the release of "Night Shift."

With new discs, a new tour, and a new label, The Commodores have maintained their place among the most successful entertainers in the world. Their new careers as entrepreneurs as well as performers bring the boys from Tuskegee full circle. Bringing the talent and experience of three decades of writing, producing, and performing hit music to a whole new generation of fans, The Commodores are proving that their future is as bright as their past.

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. The Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell.  For more information, go to CoppellArtsCenter.org.




