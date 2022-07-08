Moody Fund For The Arts Marks Fifth Year Of Grantmaking

The Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) today announced it is awarding a record $450,000 in grants to 52 small arts organizations in Dallas. The grants, which range in size from $4,750 to the maximum of $12,000, support groups representing a broad cross-section of small, emerging and ethnic arts organizations across numerous art forms including theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film, multimedia, and more. Many of these programs provide access to nthe arts in historically under-served communities in Dallas.

This marks is the 5th year of MFA grantmaking. Since its first awards in 2018, MFA has awarded a total of $1,530,000 through 238 unique grants to 79 organizations.

"We set out to create a unique endowment that would support the growing, diverse and vibrant small arts community in Dallas," said Francie Moody-Dahlberg, executive director and chairman of the Galveston-based Moody Foundation, which funded the endowment for the $10M Moody Fund for the Arts. "We wanted to help these organizations realize their creative vision with projects and programs across our city. After five years, we are beyond pleased by the results, and excited at what's ahead."

The fund awards flexible grants within five categories. This year saw entries in each category:

General Program and Operating Cost Support (31); New Works, Commissions, and

Unique Presentations (11); Capacity Building (4); Community Focus

Performances/Artist-in-Residency Programs (5), Cultural Equity, New Initiatives

(1). Six of the groups were awarded MFA grants for the first time.



This year's grants come as the Dallas arts community is recovering from a pandemic that had been financially devastating. In 2020 and 2021, MFA responded by significantly increasing the total grant amounts and accelerating the review process to get funds to the organizations quickly. MFA also provided flexibility in executing the grants as groups pivoted between providing virtual and in-person experiences.

"The Moody Fund for the Arts provided a lifeline to so many of our arts organizations during a very challenging time," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "We are so grateful for the

generosity and vision of the Moody Foundation for creating something that will continue

providing critical support for the smallest organizations in our arts community for decades to come."

In 2017, the Dallas City Council recognized the Moody Foundation's gift by renaming Dallas City Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District as Moody Performance Hall. The endowment is designed to continue awarding these grants in perpetuity.

2022 Moody Fund Recipients:

• Agora Artists

• American Baroque Opera Company

• ARGA NOVA DANCE

• The Artist Outreach

• Arts Mission Oak Cliff*

• Artstillery

• Asian Film Foundation of Dallas*

• Avant Chamber Ballet

• Ballet North Texas

• Bruce Wood Dance

• Cara Mía Theatre Company

• Creative Arts Center of Dallas

• Cry Havoc Theater Company

• Dallas Arts District Foundation

• Dallas Bach Society

• Dallas Chamber Symphony

• Dallas Metroplex Musicians' Assoc.

• Dance Council of North Texas

• Deep Vellum Publishing

• DFW Play

• Echo Theatre

• Flamenco Fever

• Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

• Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation

• Indique Dance Company*

• Junior Players

• Kitchen Dog Theater Company

• kNOwBOX Dance*

• Laughter League

• Lone Star Wind Orchestra

• Make Art with Purpose

• New Texas Symphony Orchestra

• No Limits Arts Theatre*

• Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts

• Ollimpaxqui Ballet Company*

• Orchestra of New Spain

• Over the Bridge Arts

• Prism Movement Theater

• Sammons Center for the Arts

• Second Thought Theatre

• Soul Rep Theatre Company

• Swan Strings

• Teatro Dallas

• Teatro Flor Candela

• Texas Winds Musical Outreach

• Theatre Three

• Undermain Theatre

• Uptown Players

• USA Film Festival

• Verdigris Ensemble

• The Women's Chorus of Dallas

• The Writer's Garret

*first time MFA Grant recipient

The AT&T Performing Arts Center administers the fund and its application and review process. Award decisions are made through a two-level review process. The first level, the MFA Advisory Review Panel is a peer-review judging process. The second level of review is provided by the MFA Executive Committee.

2022 MFA Advisory Review Panel

• Wolford McCue - Former Chair, TACA

• Katie McGuinness - Dallas Symphony Orchestra

• Artie Olaisen - Dallas Children's Theatre

• Nycole Ray - Dallas Black Dance Theatre

• Priscilla Rice - City of Dallas Arts & Culture Advisory Commission

2022 MFA Executive Committee

• Benjamin Espino - Interim Director, Office of Arts & Culture

• Gwen Echols - Arts Patron, Advocate, Philanthropist

• Tracey Nash-Huntley - Arts Patron, Advocate, Philanthropist

More information can be found on the Moody Fund for the Arts website at

www.moodyartsfund.org.



The Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) aspires to be a transformative fund that will raise the scope of engagement with the arts throughout the Dallas community. Through flexible grant making, MFA encourages enterprising and diverse cultural offerings and helps sustain the mission of Moody Performance Hall to provide a stage in the Dallas Arts District for small and mid-sized groups.

In 2017, the Galveston, Texas-based Moody Foundation created and endowed the $10 million Moody Fund for the Arts to provide support for small and emerging nonprofit arts organizations supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture. In recognition of the generosity of the Moody Foundation, on May 24, 2017 the City of Dallas changed the name of its 750-seat Dallas City Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District to Moody Performance Hall.