MainStage Irving-Las Colinas to Present SANTA CLAUS VS THE MARTIANS This Holiday Season Santa Claus Vs The Martians

The production will run December 1-17.
POPULAR
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas and Camp Death Productions (CDP) have revealed the cast and creative team of the upcoming production of Santa Claus Vs the Martians. The hilarious play, based on the 1964 infamously bad cult movie Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, was created by DFW theater favorite Andi Allen in 2010 for Level Ground Arts (LGA). A critical hit, the play was revived by LGA to in 2012. Camp Death Productions brought the show back to life in 2014 in Plano and again in 2016 and 2018 at the Margo Jones Theatre in Fair Park. After five years, CDP has brought the comedy back to life, this time as a co-production with MainStage.
The play recreates many of the hilariously bad acting moments and low budget props from the original film as Martian leader Kimar kidnaps Earth's Santa Claus to bring happiness and laughter to the children of Mars. Opposing Kimar in his plan are Martian villain Voldar, as well as two Earth children, Billy and Betty Foster. This show is fun for all ages!
Santa Claus Vs the Martians will be performed at MainStage 222 in downtown Irving from December 1-17. Tickets range from $12-$18 and are sale now at www.mainstageirving.com. MainStage 222 is located at 222 E Irving Blvd, Irving, TX 75060.
Santa Claus Vs the Martians
Adapted from the original screenplay “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” by Andi Allen
Directed by Alexis Sparkles Belt
Are you tired of the normal holiday shows? Are you looking for some holiday entertainment that is fun for all? It has an exciting plot of sweet Santa out smarting aliens and everyone will find the deliberately bad props and overwrought acting hilarious. Audiences have loved Camp Death's previous productions of Santa Claus VS THE MARTIANS and this may be your last chance to ever see this adaptation of this 1964 Christmas cult classic.
CAST
SANTA - Allen Matthews
MRS CLAUS - Bayley Owen
BILLY - Jaclyn Thomas
BETTY - Katie Macune
KIMAR - Patrick Douglass
LADY MOMAR/SHIM - Ashley Collum
DROPO - Samuel Middleton
BOMAR - Caitlin Smith
GIRMAR - Abbie Tanksley
VOLDAR - Travis Cook
RIGNA - Staci Ingram
HARGO - David Colville
ANDY HENDERSON/STOBO- Nathan David Willard
WINKY/PROF. VON GREEN - Bill Otstott
UNDERSTUDY - Zeke Fayble
CREATIVE TEAM
Director - Alexis Sparkles Belt
Assistant Director - Elena Martin
Producer - Kevin Fuld
Assistant Producer - Lindsey Humphries
Lighting Designer - Mia Lindemann
Stage Manager - Rain Logan
Costumer - Karen Ruth
For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board. Santa Claus Vs the Martians is supported in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Videos
|Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)
|It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)
|White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)
|My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Amarillo Civic Center [Auditorium] (3/20-3/20)
|Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Artisan Center Theater (6/07-6/29)CAST
|Mamma Mia!
Bass Performance Hall (7/09-7/14)
|A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Dallas Childrens Theater (11/25-12/23)
|Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins
Artisan Center Theater (4/12-5/04)CAST
|The Sum of Us One-Act Festival
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (2/29-3/17)
|Aladdin
Bass Performance Hall (1/31-2/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You