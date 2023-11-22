Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas to Present SANTA CLAUS VS THE MARTIANS This Holiday Season Santa Claus Vs The Martians

The production will run December 1-17.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas and Camp Death Productions (CDP) have revealed the cast and creative team of the upcoming production of Santa Claus Vs the Martians. The hilarious play, based on the 1964 infamously bad cult movie Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, was created by DFW theater favorite Andi Allen in 2010 for Level Ground Arts (LGA). A critical hit, the play was revived by LGA to in 2012. Camp Death Productions brought the show back to life in 2014 in Plano and again in 2016 and 2018 at the Margo Jones Theatre in Fair Park. After five years, CDP has brought the comedy back to life, this time as a co-production with MainStage.

The play recreates many of the hilariously bad acting moments and low budget props from the original film as Martian leader Kimar kidnaps Earth's Santa Claus to bring happiness and laughter to the children of Mars. Opposing Kimar in his plan are Martian villain Voldar, as well as two Earth children, Billy and Betty Foster. This show is fun for all ages!

Santa Claus Vs the Martians will be performed at MainStage 222 in downtown Irving from December 1-17. Tickets range from $12-$18 and are sale now at www.mainstageirving.com. MainStage 222 is located at 222 E Irving Blvd, Irving, TX 75060.

Are you tired of the normal holiday shows? Are you looking for some holiday entertainment that is fun for all?  It has an exciting plot of sweet Santa out smarting aliens and everyone will find the deliberately bad props and overwrought acting hilarious. Audiences have loved Camp Death's previous productions of Santa Claus VS THE MARTIANS and this may be your last chance to ever see this adaptation of this 1964 Christmas cult classic.

CAST

SANTA - Allen Matthews

MRS CLAUS - Bayley Owen

BILLY - Jaclyn Thomas

BETTY - Katie Macune
KIMAR - Patrick Douglass
LADY MOMAR/SHIM - Ashley Collum

DROPO - Samuel Middleton

BOMAR - Caitlin Smith

GIRMAR - Abbie Tanksley
VOLDAR - Travis Cook
RIGNA - Staci Ingram

HARGO - David Colville
ANDY HENDERSON/STOBO- Nathan David Willard

WINKY/PROF. VON GREEN - Bill Otstott

UNDERSTUDY - Zeke Fayble

CREATIVE TEAM
Director - Alexis Sparkles Belt
Assistant Director - Elena Martin
Producer - Kevin Fuld

Assistant Producer - Lindsey Humphries

 

Lighting Designer - Mia Lindemann
Stage Manager - Rain Logan
Costumer - Karen Ruth

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board. Santa Claus Vs the Martians is supported in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts. 


