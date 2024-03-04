MRS. DOUBTFIRE, CLUE & More Set for 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Fort Worth has revealed the 11 Broadway tours coming to Fort Worth as a part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season, plus a 12th show produced and performed by Jubilee Theatre.

“We are so excited to finally pull back the curtain on what is undoubtedly our biggest season of Broadway yet,” said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. “With a record number of 12 shows, this incredible 2024-2025 lineup has fresh revivals, original tales and showstoppers direct from Broadway. We are grateful to all of our sponsors, patrons and community for their continued support, allowing us to bring such a large and diverse selection of shows with so much representation to Fort Worth.”

The season kicks off this fall with the Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical comedy, COMPANY, in October, followed by BEETLEJUICE, the Broadway smash hit musical based on the Tim Burton classic, haunting the Hall this Halloween. In November, say hellooooo to the musical story of everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny, MRS. DOUBTFIRE then Get Ready for AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, coming just in time for Valentine’s Day. Next March, the ultimate whodunit game comes to life on stage in the uproarious new play, CLUE. Take a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson when MJ makes its Fort Worth premiere in May, then raise a glass to Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary work remixed for the stage when MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL dances into Cowtown in June. Finally, in July, ease on down the road when the spectacular, heavily anticipated revival of THE WIZ takes the Bass Hall stage, followed by the farm-to-fable original musical SHUCKED, from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, closing the 2024-2025 season.

Season Ticket Holders also have the chance to expand their package with three Season Add-Ons. Spend the holidays in Whoville with Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, returning to the Hall in late November for the first time since 2013. Plus, experience the world’s most popular musical all over again when LES MISÉRABLES makes its triumphant return next March.

Finally, Performing Arts Fort Worth proudly continues its partnership with Jubilee Theatre as the company returns center stage to launch the season this August with their production of the divine musical smash SISTER ACT.

Broadway at the Bass season ticket packages start at $350. A four-installment payment plan is also available to both renewing and new season ticket holders. Season tickets can be renewed through April 1 online at www.basshall.com and by phone at 817-212-4450. New season tickets will be available for purchase beginning May 1. Those interested in becoming season ticket holders can join the waitlist now at www.basshall.com/waitlist. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. Renewing or joining the waitlist online is the quickest and easiest way to secure season tickets.

Tickets to individual shows in the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season are not available for purchase at this time. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

