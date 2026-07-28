 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MOTHER PLAY Regional Premiere to Open at Uptown Players

Cara Statham Serber, Leslie Marie Collins and Ryan Michael Friedman star in the Cheryl Denson-directed production.

By:
MOTHER PLAY Regional Premiere to Open at Uptown Players

Uptown Players concludes its 2025–2026 season with the regional premiere of Mother Play: a play in five evictions by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel. Directed by Cheryl Denson, the production runs August 21–30, 2026, at Theatre Three's Norma Young Arena Stage.

Inspired by Vogel's own family, the semi-autobiographical play follows Phyllis and her children, Martha and Carl, from 1962 to the present through a series of life's 'evictions.' Blending humor with emotional honesty, the drama explores family dynamics, queerness, resilience, memory, and the complicated bonds that endure across generations.

The Uptown Players production stars Cara Statham Serber as Phyllis, Leslie Marie Collins as Martha, and Ryan Michael Friedman as Carl.

Craig Lynch, Executive Producer of Uptown Players, said, "For more than two decades, Uptown Players has sought out stories that challenge audiences while creating empathy and connection. Paula Vogel has written a play that is deeply personal yet universally recognizable. It is a fitting conclusion to our 2025–2026 season because it reminds us that family, in all its complexity, remains one of the most powerful stories we can tell."

Director Cheryl Denson added, "What makes Mother Play so compelling is its honesty. Vogel gives us flawed, funny, resilient people who are trying to love one another the best they can. I think audiences will see pieces of themselves somewhere in this family."

As the final production of Uptown Players' 2025–2026 season, Mother Play: a play in five evictions continues the company's commitment to presenting significant contemporary works that amplify diverse voices while telling stories that resonate with all audiences. 

Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions

By Paula Vogel
Regional Premiere

August 21–30, 2026
Ticket Price - $45 - $60
Theatre Three – Norma Young Arena Stage
2688 Laclede Street, Suite 120
Dallas, Texas 75201

Click Here to Get Tickets
Don't Miss a Dallas News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS

Joshua Henry in Concert with the Plano Symphony Orchestra in Dallas Joshua Henry in Concert with the Plano Symphony Orchestra
Meyerson Symphony Center (8/15-8/15)
Rock of Ages Off-Broadway in Dallas Rock of Ages Off-Broadway
TexARTS Theatre & Academy (7/10-8/09)
DISNEY'S FROZEN in Dallas DISNEY'S FROZEN
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre (8/07-8/16)
Hallmarked in Dallas Hallmarked
Plaza Theatre Company (8/14-9/12)
Jane Eyre The Musical in Dallas Jane Eyre The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (7/17-8/08)
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters in Dallas C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (10/11-10/11)
Finding Neverland in Dallas Finding Neverland
Repertory Company Theatre (7/17-8/02)
Magical Mind Mysteries w/ Magical Mystical Michael in Dallas Magical Mind Mysteries w/ Magical Mystical Michael
The VORTEX (8/02-8/02)
Gunhild Carling with the Texins Jazz Band in Dallas Gunhild Carling with the Texins Jazz Band
Eismann Center (10/24-10/24)
Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band in Dallas Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band
Bass Performance Hall (11/17-11/17)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets