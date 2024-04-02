MARY POPPINS JR. Brings a Spoonful of Sugar to Casa Mañana

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casa Mañana concludes its 2023-24 Children's Theatre season with Mary Poppins Jr., presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs April 20 – May 12 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

Your favorite practically perfect nanny takes center stage in this “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” adventure based on the award-winning Broadway musical and classic Walt Disney film. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Mary Poppins teaches the children the value of kindness, responsibility and imagination through adventures, life lessons and a little help from her chimney sweep friend, Bert. But Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect: Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “anything can happen if you let it.”

Mary Poppins Jr. stars Rachel Rice as Mary Poppins and Michael Scott Gomez as Bert, both of whom have appeared at Casa Mañana in numerous productions. Mary Poppins Jr. also stars Paul T. Taylor as George Banks, Rowan Gilvie as Winifred Banks, Isabella Green as Jane Banks and Charlie Bilbow as Michael Banks. Additional cast includes Ellen Eberhardt, Maxton Rhys Sims, Kristal Seid, Seth Paden, Andrew Nicholas, Esteban A. Vilchez, Laurel Lynn Collins, Samantha Snow, Mary Kim, Simon Kowalski, Luke Weber, Ivy Bilbow, Elizabeth Hall, Hannah Ward, Tenley Heugatter, Patrick Bilbow, Gabriel Putnam and Finn Christopher Edwards.

Mary Poppins Jr. is directed by BJ Cleveland, music directed by James McQuillen and choreographed by Merrill West. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Seth Byrum as scenic designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Rachel Rice (Mary Poppins) has been in over 15 shows at Casa Mañana. Select credits include: Beauty and the Beast (Mrs. Potts), Shrek (Dragon & Witch), Matilda (Mrs. Phelps), Madagascar (Gloria). Other regional credits: Theatre by the Sea, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Circle Theatre, and Garland Summer Musicals. BFA: TCU.

Michael Scott Gomez (Bert) was born and raised in DFW and is now living and working in New York City. Graduate of both Arizona State and Harvard University with an MFA in Acting. Previous select credits at Casa Mañana: Seussical, Fiddler on the Roof, Winnie the Pooh. Other select credits: Mary Poppins, Man of La Mancha, West Side Story, The Donkey Show.

BJ Cleveland (director) has been working under the Dome for over 50 years. Since his beginnings as a Casa Mañana student, he has starred in and directed countless productions. Cleveland was the #1 kids show host on television known for "BJ and Lester" and "BJ and the Super Ones,” and as host of Route 66 on the Discovery Channel. He has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County, SPJST, DFW Critics Forum, and numerous acting awards by BroadwayWorld.com, Dallas Voice, FWST, and D Magazine. He recently originated the role of Chuck in the world premiere comedy Silver Foxes.

James McQuillen (music director) brings 25 years of experience as a music director, professor, producer and performer. His work as a teacher and music director has taken him all over the world. James holds a BA in Music from the University of North Texas and a MA in Arts Management from American University.

Merrill West (choreographer) is a dancer, teacher and choreographer who was based in NYC for 20 years. Her choreographic work at Casa Mañana includes Bat Boy, High School Musical, The Descendants, Shrek, High School Musical and more. She is currently faculty in the TCU Theatre Department and has taught master classes for CCM, NYU, Towson University, ACU, OCU and The Radio City Rockettes. As a performer, Merrill was one of the world-famous Radio City Rockettes for eight seasons and appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of 42nd Street. Her regional theatre credits are numerous and include a Helen Hayes Award for her appearance in the ensemble of Hello Dolly! at Ford's Theatre in DC. She holds a Bachelor of Music Degree from New York University and is a proud member of both AEA and SDC.

Tickets and More Information

Mary Poppins Jr. ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, April 20 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, April 21 at 11am and 3pm, Friday, April 26 at 7pm*, Saturday, April 27 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, April 28 at 11am** and 3pm, Saturday, May 4 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, May 5 at 11am and 3pm, Saturday, May 11 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, May 12 at 11am and 3pm.

*This performance includes ASL interpretation.

**Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly program with Mary Poppins Jr.'s performance on Sunday, April 28 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources are available on www.casamanana.org.

About Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 65 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually. Over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.