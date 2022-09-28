Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Stage to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Halloween Weekend

Performances run October 26-30, 2022.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Celebrate Halloween by dressing up and doing the "Time Warp" in the aisles of the Majestic Theatre with Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show October 26-30, 2022.

This rock concert-style show is a tribute to the science fiction and horror movies of the 30's, 40's, 50's, and 60's. Audience participation bags will be available for purchase in the lobby.

Tickets cost $28 for general admission and $18 for students and can be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000. Parents, beware: this show is rated R and is intended for mature audiences.

The cult classic The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of the newly engaged Brad & Janet, who get caught in a storm and find themselves seeking shelter at the eerie mansion of mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker, a creepy butler, and a Frankenstein-style muscle man named Rocky.

Show times are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 pm plus a college preview night on Wednesday at 7:30 pm. A special late-night showing will take place on Saturday at 10:30 pm for a truly spooktacular way to celebrate Halloween at midnight. Audience participation bags will be available for purchase in the lobby. Local legend Jeff Wells stars as Frank-n-Furter.


