Lyric Stage to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Halloween Weekend

Celebrate Halloween by dressing up and doing the "Time Warp" in the aisles of the Majestic Theatre with Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show October 26-30, 2022.

This rock concert-style show is a tribute to the science fiction and horror movies of the 30's, 40's, 50's, and 60's. Audience participation bags will be available for purchase in the lobby.

Tickets cost $28 for general admission and $18 for students and can be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000. Parents, beware: this show is rated R and is intended for mature audiences.

The cult classic The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of the newly engaged Brad & Janet, who get caught in a storm and find themselves seeking shelter at the eerie mansion of mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker, a creepy butler, and a Frankenstein-style muscle man named Rocky.

Show times are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 pm plus a college preview night on Wednesday at 7:30 pm. A special late-night showing will take place on Saturday at 10:30 pm for a truly spooktacular way to celebrate Halloween at midnight. Local legend Jeff Wells stars as Frank-n-Furter.