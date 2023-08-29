LIZZIE THE MUSICAL Comes to Theatre Three in September

Theatre Three opens the 2023/24 Season with a bang, or rather a WHACK! Directed by Shyama Nithiananda with Music Direction by Gary Adler, LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL explores the mind of Lizzie Borden and speculates on the motivations she may have had: overwhelming oppression, abuse and madness. With a punk rock score and script by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, Theatre Three is taking charge of Halloween season with this murdermous musical starting previews on September 28, opening on October 2, and closing October 29.

“A 4-woman rock show? About one of the most notorious and enigmatic American figures in our country’s history? It seemed like a no-brainer,” says Associate Aristic Director Christie Vela. “All that we know about what women throughout history did to survive and have agency over their own lives, right or wrong, is very little. This musical posits what might have happened. We’re excited about what Director Shyama Nithiananda and Musical Director Gary Adler have up their sleeves.”

Theatre Three will also release their next episode of Drunk Musical History this September, focusing on the history of Lizzie Borden.

Tickets for LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL are on sale now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com and range from $37-40. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. In accordance with Senate Bill 12, this production is only for adults (18+). Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Schmidt