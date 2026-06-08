Joshua Henry to Make Dallas Debut with Plano Symphony Orchestra
The Tony-winning actor will take the stage at Meyerson Symphony Center for a one-night concert event.
Broadway star and 2026 Tony Award winner Joshua Henry will perform “Get Up, Stand Up!” at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Conducted by Héctor Guzmán, the performance will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 7:30 PM. Tickets range from $45–$160, with $15 student tickets available in some sections, and are available through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office at (972) 473-7262 or online.
Henry, currently starring on Broadway in Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed production of Ragtime as Coalhouse Walker Jr., won the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical at last night's ceremony. In addition to his Tony Award, this year Henry has received The Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, The Distinguished Performance Award from The Drama League Award, The Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical as well as a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical.
Prior to Ragtime, Henry starred in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods, for which he won a Grammy as a principal vocalist on the 2022 cast recording. He is also known for his Tony Award-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show-stopping performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Henry's other Broadway credits include In the Heights, Waitress, Shuffle Along, American Idiot, Porgy and Bess and Bring It On: The Musical. On screen, Henry starred as Roger Bart in the Academy Award-nominated film Tick, Tick… BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also starred as Jerlamarel opposite Jason Momoa in two seasons of Apple TV's See. His debut album Glow is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.
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