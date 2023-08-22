JERSEY BOYS Comes to Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana opens its 2023-24 Broadway Season with Jersey Boys, the long-running Broadway musical that tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Parker Esse returns to Casa Mañana to direct and choreograph the show, last directing Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in March of 2023. Jersey Boys, presented by Frank Kent Cadillac, runs September 9-17. Tickets are on sale now.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony and Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. This show is rated R due to strong language and violence.

Jersey Boys stars Nicolas Fernandez as Frankie Valli, Tyler Okunski as Bob Gaudio, Nick Moulton as Tommy DeVito and Jeremy Woodard as Nick Massi. Additional cast includes Michael Alonzo, Noah Archibald, Owen Beans, Landry Champlin, Joe Dellger, Jason Denton, Sydney Dotson, Emmie Kivell, Caden Large, Erica Mansfield and Zach Sutton.

Jersey Boys is directed and choreographed by Parker Esse and music directed by Jesse Warkentin. Additional creative staff include Seth Byrum as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Josh Liebert as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Parker Esse is director and choreographer. Esse is an award-winning director/ choreographer known for his uplifting and inclusive leadership and story-driven work. After performing on Broadway in the Tony-winning Fosse, Esse collaborated on multiple Broadway/Regional productions as associate director/choreographer, creating Tony and Drama Desk-nominated productions including Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities and Follies. As director and/or choreographer, Esse created numerous critically acclaimed productions including Oklahoma! 50th Anniversary at Arena Stage, Stephen Sondheim and Wynton Marsalis’ A Bed and a Chair as well as productions for Ed Mirvish (Toronto), Arena Stage (18 productions), The Kennedy Center, The Kennedy Center’s National Opera, Goodspeed, Omaha Symphony/NBC Holiday Televised Specials, Shaw Festival Canada, Lyrics and Lyricists 92nd St Y, York Theatre, Signature, Ogunquit, Buck’s County, The Rev and Equity Readings. Esse holds a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Jesse Warkentin is music director. Warkentin served as musical director and conductor for the international Broadway tour of An American in Paris, traveling to China, Taiwan and Paris. He has also toured with Wicked and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. He has performed in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular orchestra, music directed at regional theatres such as MTWichita, (Wizard of Oz), NorthShore (Spamalot), and enjoys working on new theatre projects when home in NYC.

Jersey Boys ticket prices start at $39 and may be purchased at Click Here. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, September 8 at 7 pm (Student & Educator Preview); Saturday, September 9 at 2 pm and 8 pm; Sunday, September 10 at 2 pm; Tuesday, September 12 at 7:30 pm; Wednesday, September 13 at 7:30 pm; Thursday, September 14 at 7:30 pm; Friday, September 15 at 8 pm; Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm; Sunday, September 17 at 2 pm.