IMPRINT Theatreworks Announces THE TREE - AN AMERICAN ROCK MUSICAL in Collaboration with Shakespeare Dallas

THE TREE - AN AMERICAN ROCK MUSICAL will run October 29-November 14, 2020.

IMPRINT Theatreworks has announced details of THE TREE - AN AMERICAN ROCK MUSICAL, the capstone production of their virtual mini-season, co-produced by Shakespeare Dallas at the Samuell Grand Amphitheater. This outdoor rock concert combines DFW band Veteran Children with notable playwrights and emerging voices of theatre to create a unique theatrical experience to redefine live entertainment in our new reality.

A new work, The Tree aligns with IMPRINT's focus on the power of collaboration in a big way. Bringing together a mixture of brilliant minds from the DFW theatre community - with a writing team that includes Michael Federico, Franky D. Gonzalez, Jonathan Norton (Playwright in Residence at Dallas Theater Center), Alle Mims, Cameron G. Casey, Lauren LeBlanc, Ian Ferguson, Aubrey Ferguson, and Drew Wall - IMPRINT has commissioned a work that is unprecedented. Classic mythology merged with a rock score, the narrative weaves elegantly and highlights unique voices and world views in a powerful way.

"Exchanging ideas with our director, five other playwrights, our composers/lyricists, choreographer, and design team has been such a beautiful reminder of how exciting and integral the collaborative process is to theatre. It's given me hope that, whatever the circumstances, people will keep finding ways to create and tell stories."

Michael Federico, Playwright and Script Supervisor

Helmed by Tiana Kaye Blair (member of Dallas Theater Center's Brierley Resident Acting Company) as Director, The Tree embodies a new era of live theatre, bringing together prominent minds in the DFW theatre community to celebrate innovation, intelligence, and integrity, all set to a rocking score created by DFW band, Veteran Children, and featuring movement by Danielle Georgiou.

"IMPRINT has proven to be maybe the most 'can-do' company I've worked with. Not a single challenge has been expressed that wasn't met with 'let's try.' They are artful problem-solvers with a keen reliance and trust for one another."

Ian Ferguson, Co-Music Director and Lead Singer and Writer for Veteran Children

In a time void of traditional entertainment options, IMPRINT is prepared to pioneer the duality of merging in-person audiences with streaming theatre. The result is a show unlike any you've ever seen.

"When we began considering ways to re-enter the creative space, we first looked back. While it was obvious our third season would not happen as planned, that didn't mean we couldn't strive to embrace the theme, which aimed to explore what it means to belong, to be seen, heard, and loved by a family - whether blood or chosen. The need for community is more important now than ever, and so the focus of our Mini-Virtual Season became just that - connecting artists through collaboration.

The Tree does that and more. The final installment of this digital season not only presents a unique and enthralling World Premiere, not only highlights an up and coming local band, not only presents a new hybrid audience setting that allows the viewer to enjoy according to their own comfort level, it also, and perhaps most importantly, reminds us of the sheer importance of human connection. It unites. When we may possibly feel more alone than ever before, IMPRINT is seeking ways to safely, thoughtfully, and dynamically engage. And what we have discovered is a theatrical experience like no other.

We don't fear the unknown, we seek ways to thrive in it."

Ashley H. White, Artistic Director

This production will uniquely offer both in-person and live-streaming options for audience members to experience. Every night, the outdoor performance will be accessible to live audiences via strict safety guidelines, as well as broadcast online. Truly, a live theatre experience, it is up to the viewer to choose which venue suits their comfort levels best.

IMPRINT Theatreworks remains committed to the safety of all audience, artists, staff, and volunteers amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to provide in-person entertainment was reached by the IMPRINT staff and board only after extensive consideration, conversation, development, and implementation of rigorous protocol.

General Admission In-Person and Live-Streaming tickets start at $20 and are ON SALE NOW! Options for upgraded audience experiences to become available at a later date. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 7th, and may be purchased by visiting www.imprinttheatreworks.org, by calling 469.518.1605, or by emailing info@imprinttheatreworks.org.

THE TREE - AN AMERICAN ROCK MUSICAL

October 29-November 14, 2020

Written by Michael Federico, Jonathan Norton, Lauren LeBlanc, Cameron Casey, Alle Mims, and Franky D. Gonzalez; with original music and lyrics by Veteran Children (Ian Ferguson, Aubrey Ferguson, and Drew Wall)

Directed by Tiana Kaye Blair

Music Direction by Ian Ferguson and Aubrey Ferguson

Movement by Danielle Georgiou

Humanity is on trial. Where do you stand?

The Tree is a reflection of what it means to be human at a time when knowledge outpaces truth. Based on the debut album of DFW band Veteran Children, six playwrights weave a narrative that transcends traditional theatrical experiences. This immersive examination of classical mythos through the lens of today isn't afraid to question the very foundations of society and our place in it. Journey across time and rising tides of emotion through an innovative and haunting musical narrative.

This production uniquely offers both in-person and streaming options for audience members to experience live theatre. Strict safety measures and protocols have been adopted by everyone involved and in-person audience members are expected to abide by all written guidelines, which are detailed online, will be communicated via email, and clearly outlined on premises.

Co-Produced with Shakespeare Dallas at the Samuell Grand Amphitheater:

The Samuell Grand Amphitheater is Dallas' only outdoor venue that allows BYOB. Food trucks will be available on select dates

1500 Tenison Parkway

Dallas, TX 75223

Thursday, October 29 @8:00p

Friday, October 30 @8:00p

Saturday, October 31 @8:00p

Thursday, November 5 @8:00p

Friday, November 6 @8:00p

Saturday, November 7 @8:00p

Thursday, November 12 @8:00p

Friday, November 13 @8:00p

Saturday, November 14 @8:00p

