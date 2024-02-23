Hill Country Community Theatre Reveals Cast for A FEW GOOD MEN

Hill Country Community Theatre has unveiled the cast lineup for its upcoming production of "A Few Good Men," slated to enthrall audiences from April 5th to April 21st, 2024.

Under the direction of Hayli Isabell, this electrifying Broadway hit promises a riveting experience as it unfolds on the Hill Country Community Theatre stage.

The stellar cast includes:

Jeff Jeffers as L.T. J.G. Daniel A. Kaffee

Priscilla Castañeda as L.T. Cmdr. Jo Galloway

William Noyer as Lt. Col. Nathan Jessep

J.D. Cole as Lt. Jonathan James Kendrick

Brandon Gonzales as PFC Louden Downey

Brody Herman as Lance Cpl. Harold Dawson

Kristopher Delosua as L.T. J.G. Sam Weinberg

Randy Creager as Capt. Issac Whitaker

Doug Heart as Capt. Mathew A. Markinson

Christian Faircloth as Lt. Jack Ross

Katherine Clay as Capt. Julie Rudolph

Teresa Etheridge as CPL. Howard

Joining the ensemble are Samantha Beltran and Honna Turner, adding depth and dynamism to the production.

"A Few Good Men" unfolds the gripping narrative of the trial of two Marines implicated in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. As tensions rise and truths are unveiled, the play explores themes of loyalty, honor, and the pursuit of justice.

"We're thrilled to bring this iconic play to our community," said Hayli, director of the production. "Our cast has poured their hearts into embodying these complex characters, and we can't wait to share their performances with our audience."

It's important to note that "A Few Good Men" is rated PG-13, ensuring a thought-provoking experience suitable for mature audiences.

Tickets for "A Few Good Men" will be available for donors on March 21st, flex pass and season ticket holders on March 25th, and to the general public on March 28th. Adult tickets are priced at $27 plus applicable fees, while youth tickets are $17 plus applicable fees.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this captivating courtroom drama at Hill Country Community Theatre. Secure your tickets early and prepare to be spellbound!

For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.thehcc.org or call the box office at 830.798.8944..

About Hill Country Community Theatre

Hill Country Community Theatre is a non-profit organization bringing high-quality theatrical productions to Cottonwood Shores, Texas, and the surrounding areas since 1985. HCCT's mission is to provide opportunities for people of all ages to participate in, appreciate, and enjoy the art of live theatre.

