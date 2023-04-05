Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre

Performances run April 6-23, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  

HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Hello, Dolly! Bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history, this blockbuster Broadway hit is directed by Pamela Anglero' and features music direction by Billy Veer and choreography by Victoria Anne Lee. Firehouse favorite Stacia Goad-Malone stars as Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things." The perfect show for both the young and the young at heart, audiences will recognize crowd-pleasing classic tunes such as "Before the Parade Passes By," "Elegance," "The Waiter's Gallop," and the iconic title song, "Hello, Dolly."

When asked what drew her to this production, Director Pamela Anglero' stated, "From a very early age I was obsessed with Golden Age Musicals. As time developed and fellow cast mates and students at school were learning how to belt the most recent Idina Menzel musical rave, I was hooked on the voices of Barbara Streisand, Audrey Hepburn, and Julie Andrews. I always associate watching Golden Age Musicals as watching something with 'kid goggles.' It's that memory that awakens with a different color and smell, and you remember every detail and sensation! As we grow older it's important to have those moments that take us back and remind us of pure happiness and our youth."

Tickets to Hello, Dolly!, running at The Firehouse Theatre from April 6-23, are $32 for adults and $28 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. There will be no performance on Sunday, April 9 in observance of Easter. Preview (Thursday, April 5) and Saturday matinee performances are $28. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. There will be complimentary pre-show champagne during Opening Night on April 6 at 6:45 PM that will be held on The Firehouse Theatre patio. Visit Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

Hello, Dolly! is a musical filled with charisma and with heart. Matchmaker Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler -but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish.




Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June Photo
Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June
Is it time to take your acting skills to the next level?  Register now for the seven-week Meisner Acting Technique class at WaterTower Theatre and start taking control of your craft today!
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7 Photo
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking out one week run in 2019 returns to Dallas for a limited engagement August 1-6, 2023 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season Photo
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season
Celebrating 40 years of light underground with a landmark anniversary season, Undermain Theatre will present its 40th season of cutting edge performance in September. Our season, from the fall of 2023 to the summer of 2024, will be a season of unlimited boundaries and will find us working both with long time collaborators as well as artists and voices new to the Undermain.
Performing Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This Summer Photo
Performing Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This Summer
Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced that tickets are on sale now for HADESTOWN, making its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 27 – July 2 as the final show of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

