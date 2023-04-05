HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to The Firehouse Theatre

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Hello, Dolly! Bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history, this blockbuster Broadway hit is directed by Pamela Anglero' and features music direction by Billy Veer and choreography by Victoria Anne Lee. Firehouse favorite Stacia Goad-Malone stars as Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things." The perfect show for both the young and the young at heart, audiences will recognize crowd-pleasing classic tunes such as "Before the Parade Passes By," "Elegance," "The Waiter's Gallop," and the iconic title song, "Hello, Dolly."

When asked what drew her to this production, Director Pamela Anglero' stated, "From a very early age I was obsessed with Golden Age Musicals. As time developed and fellow cast mates and students at school were learning how to belt the most recent Idina Menzel musical rave, I was hooked on the voices of Barbara Streisand, Audrey Hepburn, and Julie Andrews. I always associate watching Golden Age Musicals as watching something with 'kid goggles.' It's that memory that awakens with a different color and smell, and you remember every detail and sensation! As we grow older it's important to have those moments that take us back and remind us of pure happiness and our youth."

Tickets to Hello, Dolly!, running at The Firehouse Theatre from April 6-23, are $32 for adults and $28 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. There will be no performance on Sunday, April 9 in observance of Easter. Preview (Thursday, April 5) and Saturday matinee performances are $28. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. There will be complimentary pre-show champagne during Opening Night on April 6 at 6:45 PM that will be held on The Firehouse Theatre patio. Visit Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

Hello, Dolly! is a musical filled with charisma and with heart. Matchmaker Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler -but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish.