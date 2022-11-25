Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL in December
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Joseph Robinette, and direction by Kevin Velasquez. The show runs December 2 - 11, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211521®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prekindle.com%2Fevents%2Fgrandprairieartscounciluptowntheater?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.
Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker (Lexi Rene & Reece Turley) wants one thing for Christmas, and one thing only: An Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. However, everyone else thinks he'll shoot his eye out! Undeterred, he begins his adventure to convince all the necessary players, from his very protective Mother (Sara Maslowski) to his straightlaced teacher, Miss Shields (Nancy Bartke & Stacey Calvert), all the way to Santa Claus (Cole Lucas) himself, that he needs that gun for the protection of his loved ones, and maybe even a little cowboy glory to call his own. His old man (Ben Cockerell) is just as set on a goal of his own, namely, winning a prize in the $50,000 Great Figures of World Literature Contest. His dreams come true when he wins a major award in the form of a garish, fishnet stocking-clad leg lamp, which horrifies his wife but brings him unadulterated joy. Filled with quirky and lovable characters, this zany, heartfelt, and nostalgic musical is a holiday delight, suitable for the whole family!
Photo by: Mallory Roelke
November 23, 2022
How does someone cope with the loss (literally) of a much-loved relative on Christmas Eve, in a country where she doesn't speak the language? Maybe life, or perhaps Fate, has a few surprises in store, in Jason Odell Williams' sweetly funny Handle with Care, which begins a 5-week regional premiere run Thursday, December 8.
Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre to Present CHRISTMAS WITH NAT AND NATALIE This Holiday Season
November 23, 2022
Casa Mañana’s Reid Cabaret Theatre has completed phase 1 of its renovations and is thrilled to welcome patrons this holiday season. Christmas with Nat and Natalie features the music of the iconic father-daughter duo and will be the first show in the newly remodeled space.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents BLACK ON BLACK Holiday Performances and Celebration
November 23, 2022
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) presents the 13th annual Black on Black series. These performances showcase the choreographic skills of DBDT dancers and DBDT: Encore! company members as they create works for their peers to perform in the intimate setting of the DBDT studios.
Coppell Arts Center Named Best Live Theatre Venue In DFW; Arts Center Takes Gold Medal In Dallas Morning News People's Choice Awards
November 22, 2022
Coppell Arts Center has been selected as Best Live Theatre Venue in DFW! After an incredible first year, the Coppell Arts Center was named the Gold Medal winner in the Dallas Morning News People's Choice Awards Best Live Theater Venue category.
Plano Symphony Orchestra To Be Joined By Latin Sensation Fela And Plano Civic Chorus For December Concerts
November 22, 2022
The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes kids from one to 92 to “Home for the Holidays” on December 17 in Frisco and December 18 in Plano. Conducted by Maestro and PSO Music Director Héctor Guzmán, this year's holiday concerts will include Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg making her conducting debut with the PSO and also feature guest vocalist Fela as well as the highly-esteemed Plano Civic Chorus.