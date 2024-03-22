Free Spring Programming Series at Fair Park Returns

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fair Park is back with a new series of weekly free programming that will run from now until the beginning of July.

“We are excited to build upon our programming successes from last year with returning offerings, new partners, as well as new funding support,” says Alyssa Arnold, Chief Impact Officer at Fair Park. “But first and foremost, we are thrilled to see Fair Park continue to flourish as an active gathering and green space.”

On March 9, over 1,600 guests and 30 partners kicked off Fair Park’s programming series at the second annual Palooza in the Park. This free, family-friendly community event brought together Fair Park’s past and present cultural institutions, local organizations, and programming partners for a day full of interactive activities, live music, and local food vendors.

Weekly fitness classes returned with Fair Park’s newest partners, Transcend Wellness and Healing in my Hoops. Classes include Yoga, Mat Pilates, and Hula Hooping. Other returning programs include Art in the Park, led by Karla Ceballos, Bird Watching with Trinity River Audubon Center, and Bike Rodeos with Bike Friendly South Dallas.

In addition to recurring weekly programs, Fair Park will also host special events and new workshops each month. Movie Nights in the Fair Park Band Shell will start March 29 with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In April, the annual Dog Bowl will return to Cotton Bowl® Stadium along with a new series of fiber arts workshops at the Fair Park Visitor Center. On May 18, Texas Turtles will return to the Leonhardt Lagoon for the third annual Texas Turtle Day.

“Fair Park has truly come to life with the introduction of this annual programming series,” says Josh Anderson, Park Programming Associate with Biederman Redevelopment Ventures. “Now more than ever, it is essential that parks offer a unique and exciting experience curated to the communities that they serve, and free activations like these are the key to making that happen.”

All programs are open to the public and completely free, offering a diverse selection of classes and experiences to enjoy. For more information, including a full schedule of programs, visit www.fairparkdallas.com/communityevents.

