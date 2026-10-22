FROZEN to Open at Casa Mañana in November

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The icy Disney classic Frozen: The Broadway Musical is coming to life at Casa Mañana, running November 7-15. Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and the real meaning of true love. When Princess Elsa is crowned Queen of Arendelle, the magical powers she's tried to hide burst forth, cursing the land into a forever winter. As Elsa flees into the mountains, her sister Anna sets off on a journey to find her and bring her home. Along the way, she gains the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.

Frozen: The Broadway Musical stars Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Elsa, Sydney Dotson as Anna, Paul Schwensen as Hans, Justin Showell as Kristoff, Logan Rafanelli as Weselton, Landon Thompson as Sven, David Postlewate as Olaf, Simon Kowalski as Oaken, Taylor Jo Bryant as Queen Iduna, Zach Sutton as King Agnarr, Braxton O. Johnson as Pabbie, Kayla Haskins as Bulda, Lana Gatlin as Young Elsa, and Ella Buckner as Young Anna. Ensemble includes Allison Bridgeman, Steven Rios, Evan Hussey, Danny Tran, Bennett Cooper, Van Leonard, Ally Kay Ramsey, Maria Shorunke, and Grace Moore.

Additional creative staff include J Branson as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Brian Pacelli as projection designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer, and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair/wig/makeup designer.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 04 Hrs 28 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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