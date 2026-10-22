FROZEN to Open at Casa Mañana in November
Performances will run 7-15.
The icy Disney classic Frozen: The Broadway Musical is coming to life at Casa Mañana, running November 7-15. Frozen is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and the real meaning of true love. When Princess Elsa is crowned Queen of Arendelle, the magical powers she's tried to hide burst forth, cursing the land into a forever winter. As Elsa flees into the mountains, her sister Anna sets off on a journey to find her and bring her home. Along the way, she gains the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.
Frozen: The Broadway Musical stars Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Elsa, Sydney Dotson as Anna, Paul Schwensen as Hans, Justin Showell as Kristoff, Logan Rafanelli as Weselton, Landon Thompson as Sven, David Postlewate as Olaf, Simon Kowalski as Oaken, Taylor Jo Bryant as Queen Iduna, Zach Sutton as King Agnarr, Braxton O. Johnson as Pabbie, Kayla Haskins as Bulda, Lana Gatlin as Young Elsa, and Ella Buckner as Young Anna. Ensemble includes Allison Bridgeman, Steven Rios, Evan Hussey, Danny Tran, Bennett Cooper, Van Leonard, Ally Kay Ramsey, Maria Shorunke, and Grace Moore.
Additional creative staff include J Branson as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Brian Pacelli as projection designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer, and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair/wig/makeup designer.
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