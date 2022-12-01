Elvis Takes The Stage At The Irving Arts Center In January As Part of TIMELESS TRIBUTES

The Entertainment Series of Irving continues its "Timeless Tributes" season with Kraig Parker: The Ultimate Elvis. Always a crowd-pleaser, Kraig returns to Irving for another soul-satisfying performance on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be held at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet tickets are available for $50 and reserved seating tickets start at $37.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.IrvingArtsCenter.com or calling 972-252-ARTS (2787).

From Las Vegas to London, Kraig Parker has been astonishing crowds for over 26 years with his amazing tribute to the king of rock and roll. Unlike many imitators, Kraig hits the stage with a full Las Vegas style show band that is second to none. He has been joined on stage by some of Presley's original singers such as The Jordanaires, The Stamps Quartet, and the Sweet Inspirations. In addition, several of Presley's original bodyguards, as well as Loanne Parker (widow of Colonel Tom Parker), have welcomed Kraig as a premier tribute to Elvis and a good friend. Even critics have stated this is as good as it gets..."Elvis would be proud!"

Prior to performing as Elvis, Kraig lead various rock bands and recording projects, but never seemed to find his niche in the music business until he donned a rhinestone jumpsuit and portrayed the king at an office party. From then on, he knew he was meant to play the role of Elvis Presley. Since forming the project in 1996, Kraig has toured his Royal Tribute Band and Orchestra around the world in major venues, such as sports arenas, concert halls, performing arts theatres, casinos, and fairs.

For more about the Entertainment Series of Irving and to see upcoming concerts, visit entertainmentseries.com.