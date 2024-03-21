Eisemann Center to Present The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eisemann Center Presents will continue the 2023-2024 Season with The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain bringing its off-beat humor and four-stringed virtuosity to the Hill Performance Hall stage on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 7:30 pm. A celebrated musical juggernaut for four decades, thrilling audiences from Tasmania in the South Pacific to Svalbard in the arctic circle, Windsor Castle to Carnegie Hall, the all-singing, all­plucking Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain continues to break the mold with a program of new tunes as well as old classics.



The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has stumbled upon international and critical acclaim as the most entertaining pluckers. Dancing somewhere between sincerity and insanity; punk rock sensibilities and restrained British humor; the not-too-silly and the not-too-serious. A 37-year-long career has taken them to Carnegie Hall, Glastonbury Festival, the North Pole, from China to Estonia via Japan, Australia and The Isle of Man, garnering hordes of fans and imitators along the way. Born of a rejection of convention and a penchant for reinterpretation, their catalogue is a menagerie of rock, pop, jazz, blues and classical music, performed with humor and a flair for toe-tapping, roof-raising, and often twisted renditions. With fans ranging from the Queen of England to David Bowie and beyond, the original Ukulele Orchestra is unmissable (and arguably inexcusable).



A concert by the Ukulele Orchestra is a witty, quirky, irreverent, awesome, foot-stomping obituary of rock-n-roll and melodious light entertainment all played on the 'bonsai guitar'. Add to this a menagerie of voices in a collision of post-punk performance and toe-tapping oldies, and a good night out for everyone is guaranteed. There are no drums, pianos, backing tracks or banjos, no pitch shifters or electronic trickery. Only an astonishing revelation of the rich palette of orchestration afforded by ukuleles and singing (and a bit of whistling). This is an exciting shopping-cart dash through different musical genres, from ABBA to ZZ Top, Tchaikovsky to Nirvana, via Lady Gaga and maybe a Spaghetti Western. They are so in demand, that they find themselves perpetually on "a world tour with hand luggage only." The Ukulele Orchestra is coming to town - catch them while you can.

Tickets are $47-$57 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.