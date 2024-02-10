Eisemann Center to Present PATTI LUPONE: A LIFE IN NOTES in March

The concert will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

Eisemann Center Presents will continue the 2023-2024 Season with Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. In Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, the legendary 3-time Tony Award winner (Company, Gypsy, Evita) performs a musical touchstone of her life, singing songs that affected her as young girl growing up on Long Island, experiencing her first love, finding freedom in Manhattan, career, true love, and family. The show was conceived and is directed by Scott Wittman with music direction and arrangements by Joseph Thalken and was written by Jeffrey Richman. Miss LuPone appeared previously at the Eisemann Center's gala opening in 2002 and the 10th Anniversary Celebration in 2012 with Mandy Patinkin in their acclaimed show, An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.

Patti LuPone, who recently received critical acclaim for her performance opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster's latest film Beau is Afraid, is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita.  Her NY stage credits include:  War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; The Seven Deadly Sins ( NY City Ballet); Company (NY Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations); Noises Off; The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination., Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations).  London: Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOn Stage Award); Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera:  The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut), Regina (Kennedy Center). Her other film credits include: The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, Cliffs of Freedom, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness.   TV/Streaming:  Marvel's “The Darkhold Diaries” (upcoming), “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.”  She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir. 

Tickets are $77-$92 and are available for purchase online at the link below or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts:

The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

Photo Credit: Rahav Segev




