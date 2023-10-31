Eisemann Center To Host 'Circular Sightings And The Hum Of Humanity' By Hugh DeWitte

"Circular Sightings and the Hum of Humanity" will be presented in the Green Mezzanine-Gallery Nov. 1-26.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Eisemann Center To Host 'Circular Sightings And The Hum Of Humanity' By Hugh DeWitte

The work of Artist Hugh DeWitte is coming to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. The installation will be on exhibit from November 1-26, 2023, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. “The work uses line, color, and shape to express the spirit and nature of our urban environment. The collection explores abstract interpretations of ‘circular sightings' and life's unquestioned spinning. Investigations started when observing the composition and complexities of our highway interchanges. All civilizations across recorded human history have had great engineering feats. Feats that defined their age. Not unlike the pyramids of Egypt, I believe highways are the symbol of our era,” says Hugh DeWitte in his Artist's Statement. “The consideration of these spaces has now evolved beyond the circular motion of cars, trucks, and transportation, into a study of how perpetual motion reflects our human condition and the hum of humanity. Wheels and Work tabletop sculptures, and The Accounting Collection can be seen at the end of the exhibit and represent the next iteration of the ‘sightings' work.”


Hugh DeWitte is a Dallas based artist currently living near the High Five Interchange, one of the tallest highway overpasses in the world. This was the inspiration for his most recent works and the exhibition coming to the Forrest and Virginia Green Gallery in November, Circular Sightings & The Hum of Humanity. These "highwayscapes" express the energy, spirit, and beauty found along these fast-paced roads of the metroplex, a metaphor for the hum of everyday modern life. Using layers, circular motions, long strokes, and primal markings, DeWitte explores the nature of our urban landscape.

Hugh DeWitte has a BFA from Kansas City Art Institute with a major in Design and a minor in Sculpture. He began his career in Graphic Design working at Robert A. Wilson & Associates and applied award-winning creative thinking to several Fortune 50 clients for over 30 years earning him multiple national and international innovation awards including a design patent for Procter & Gamble. He opened an art studio in 2022 where he has expanded on his fine arts career, pursuing various projects in printmaking, metal sculpture, and fine art commissions. Learn more about DeWitte at his website: www.hughdewitte.com 

First Fridays is back November 3! First Fridays is a small reception on the first Friday night of each month. These receptions are free and open to the public to celebrate the new exhibit in the Green Mezzanine-Gallery. The reception goes from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the second level of the Eisemann Center lobby.
 

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression.

Gallery hours are 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Diwali Mela Returns to Cotton Bowl Stadium in November Photo
Diwali Mela Returns to Cotton Bowl Stadium in November

Join the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth community for the magical Diwali Mela 2023 at the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium on November 4th. Experience dazzling fireworks, cultural programming, live performances, and authentic Indian cuisine. Get your tickets starting at just $12. Don't miss this enchanting celebration of Diwali!

2
Eisemann Center To Host Circular Sightings And The Hum Of Humanity By Hugh DeWitte Photo
Eisemann Center To Host 'Circular Sightings And The Hum Of Humanity' By Hugh DeWitte

Experience 'Circular Sightings and the Hum of Humanity' by Hugh DeWitte at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, TX. This exhibit explores the urban environment through abstract interpretations of circular sightings and the perpetual motion of our human condition.

3
Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel Will Host Chopin and Liszt in December Photo
Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel Will Host 'Chopin and Liszt' in December

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel continues the 2023-2024 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Chopin and Liszt in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas Monday, December 4, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

4
Photos: First Look at Circle Theatres IM PROUD OF YOU Photo
Photos: First Look at Circle Theatre's I'M PROUD OF YOU

Circle Theatre, a professional regional theatre located in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square opens the fifth show of its 2023 season---the world premiere of I’m Proud of You. Check out photos from the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars Video
First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Video
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Dracula in Dallas Dracula
Plaza Theatre Company (10/27-11/04)Tracker
Over the River and Through the Woods in Dallas Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)Tracker
The Glass Menagerie in Dallas The Glass Menagerie
Texan Theatre (11/10-11/12)
Black Boys Cry in Dallas Black Boys Cry
Bishop Arts Center Theatre (11/11-11/11)PHOTOS
Smoke on the Mountain in Dallas Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
SIX in Dallas SIX
Bass Performance Hall (11/28-12/03)
Disney's The Aristocats, KIDS in Dallas Disney's The Aristocats, KIDS
Genesis Children's Theatre (12/01-12/03)
Sweeney Todd in Dallas Sweeney Todd
Lakeside Community Theatre in The Colony (10/13-11/04)
Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition in Dallas Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You