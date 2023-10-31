Eisemann Center To Host 'Circular Sightings And The Hum Of Humanity' By Hugh DeWitte

The work of Artist Hugh DeWitte is coming to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. The installation will be on exhibit from November 1-26, 2023, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. “The work uses line, color, and shape to express the spirit and nature of our urban environment. The collection explores abstract interpretations of ‘circular sightings' and life's unquestioned spinning. Investigations started when observing the composition and complexities of our highway interchanges. All civilizations across recorded human history have had great engineering feats. Feats that defined their age. Not unlike the pyramids of Egypt, I believe highways are the symbol of our era,” says Hugh DeWitte in his Artist's Statement. “The consideration of these spaces has now evolved beyond the circular motion of cars, trucks, and transportation, into a study of how perpetual motion reflects our human condition and the hum of humanity. Wheels and Work tabletop sculptures, and The Accounting Collection can be seen at the end of the exhibit and represent the next iteration of the ‘sightings' work.”



Hugh DeWitte is a Dallas based artist currently living near the High Five Interchange, one of the tallest highway overpasses in the world. This was the inspiration for his most recent works and the exhibition coming to the Forrest and Virginia Green Gallery in November, Circular Sightings & The Hum of Humanity. These "highwayscapes" express the energy, spirit, and beauty found along these fast-paced roads of the metroplex, a metaphor for the hum of everyday modern life. Using layers, circular motions, long strokes, and primal markings, DeWitte explores the nature of our urban landscape.

Hugh DeWitte has a BFA from Kansas City Art Institute with a major in Design and a minor in Sculpture. He began his career in Graphic Design working at Robert A. Wilson & Associates and applied award-winning creative thinking to several Fortune 50 clients for over 30 years earning him multiple national and international innovation awards including a design patent for Procter & Gamble. He opened an art studio in 2022 where he has expanded on his fine arts career, pursuing various projects in printmaking, metal sculpture, and fine art commissions. Learn more about DeWitte at his website: www.hughdewitte.com

First Fridays is back November 3! First Fridays is a small reception on the first Friday night of each month. These receptions are free and open to the public to celebrate the new exhibit in the Green Mezzanine-Gallery. The reception goes from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the second level of the Eisemann Center lobby.



About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression.

Gallery hours are 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at Click Here.