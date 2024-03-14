Eisemann Center Presents GRAMMY Award-Winner 123 Andres This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with 123 Andrés on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Christina and Andrés are 123 Andrés, the Latin Grammy-winning, and GRAMMY-winning duo for kids and families known for their interactive, high-energy shows.

They bring fresh original songs that blend Spanish and English, with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. 123 Andrés packs their show with positive vibes and energetic songs that get the whole family dancing and learning. These high-energy, joyful shows celebrate the Latinx experience and incorporate Spanish, English, and ASL languages. The company has also created multiple bilingual books, based on their songs including Hello, Friend (Hola, Amigo) and Ten Little Birds (Diez Pajaritos).

Andrés grew up in Bogotá, Colombia, and learned how to play the guitar from his father at an early age. He had his first studio experience at age 8, and from there he went on to earn a Doctorate in music and won the National Composition Contest in Colombia for one of his early songs.

Christina grew up in the Midwest in a Spanish-speaking immigrant family from Colombia. Her love for the stage started when her mom signed her up for theater and dance as a child. After college she worked in the classroom as a public school teacher, and received a Masters in Education. When she joined 123 Andrés, she found her calling teaching through music.

Tickets

Tickets are $17-$27 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts:

The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

