Eisemann Center Presents A Free Concert Featuring The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, March 20

Eisemann Center presents a free concert featuring the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters on Wed, Mar. 20 at 7:30 pm.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month Photo 2 NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month
Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project Photo 3 Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall Photo 4 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

Eisemann Center Presents A Free Concert Featuring The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, March 20

The Eisemann Center is proud to present the Sea Chanters returning for a third appearance on our Hill Performance Hall stage on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7:30 pm.

The Navy Band Sea Chanters are the United States Navy's official chorus. The ensemble performs a variety of music including traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The Sea Chanters regularly perform for the public in the Washington, D.C., area and throughout the United States while on national tours. At home in Washington, they perform for the president, vice president and numerous congressional, military, and foreign dignitaries.

The Sea Chanters are frequently found at the center of our most important national events, including inauguration day performances and state funerals. They have played a vital role in comforting the nation in times of mourning, including appearances at memorials for the astronauts of the space shuttle Columbia and the presidential wreath laying ceremony at the United Airlines flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Their performance of “Amazing Grace” for the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance at the National Cathedral in Washington after the events of 9/11 inspired all in attendance as well as a national television audience.

They have appeared at the Kennedy Center Honors and with the National Symphony Orchestra for the nationally telecast “National Memorial Day Concerts” at the U.S. Capitol. In addition, the group has appeared on “Larry King Live” and “CBS This Morning” as well as at the premier of the movie “Pearl Harbor.” In 2008, the Sea Chanters performed with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir under the direction of Mack Wilburg. Throughout their history, the Sea Chanters have remained true to the Navy's watchwords of pride and professionalism, and they continue to flourish as a vibrant ensemble.

Tickets

Tickets are free, but required, and are available online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts:

The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Motown Grammy Award-Winning Legends The Commodores Are Coming To The Coppell Arts Center I Photo
Motown Grammy Award-Winning Legends The Commodores Are Coming To The Coppell Arts Center In April

The Coppell Arts Center has announced that The Commodores will perform on Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 PM.

2
Broadway Dallas Holds 2024 Gala Featuring TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Photo
Broadway Dallas Holds 2024 Gala Featuring TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Broadway Dallas raises $900,000 at 2024 Gala featuring TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. Find out more about the successful fundraising event and the support received.

3
Texas Ballet Theater Texas Ballet Theater Performs Balanchine And More In BRILLIANTS Photo
Texas Ballet Theater Texas Ballet Theater Performs Balanchine And More In BRILLIANTS

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) presents 'Brilliants,' a mixed-repertoire production featuring works by George Balanchine, Val Caniparoli, and more. Experience a radiant performance showcasing different ballet styles, including 'Without Borders,' 'Grand Pas Classique,' 'Le Corsaire Pas de Deux,' and 'Rubies' from 'Jewels.' Don't miss this dazzling showcase of talent.

4
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall Photo
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical introduces its digital lottery, offering $35 tickets to all performances. Don't miss your chance to see this incredible show!

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Dallas Holds 2024 Gala Featuring TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICALBroadway Dallas Holds 2024 Gala Featuring TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance HallTINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall
Eisemann Center to Present HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES Starring Jason PettyEisemann Center to Present HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES Starring Jason Petty
Theatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEARTheatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR

Videos

Go Behind The Scenes Of ELEKTRA's Load-in Time at The Dallas Opera Video
Go Behind The Scenes Of ELEKTRA's Load-in Time at The Dallas Opera
Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas Video
Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Dear Edwina Book and Lyrics by Marcy Heisler and Music by Zina Goldrich in Dallas Dear Edwina Book and Lyrics by Marcy Heisler and Music by Zina Goldrich
Lewisville Grand (4/04-4/06)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
A Grand Night For Singing in Dallas A Grand Night For Singing
Theatre Frisco (2/16-3/03)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
The Sound of Music in Dallas The Sound of Music
Plaza Theatre Company (2/09-3/09)Tracker
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical in Dallas TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
Bright Star in Dallas Bright Star
Artisan Center Theater (2/09-3/02)CAST
Come From Away in Dallas Come From Away
Cowan Center (6/27-6/27)
C.S. Lewis’ THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW in Dallas C.S. Lewis’ THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW
Dallas Childrens Theater (4/27-5/25)
Sketch Comedy Show in Dallas Sketch Comedy Show
The Core Theatre (2/16-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You