Eisemann Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary With A Performance By The Midtown Men

Eisemann Center Presents THE Midtown Men, returning to the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:30 pm as part of the Eisemann Center's 20th Anniversary Celebration.

The high-octane musical tour de force that took the Jersey Boys phenomenon to Broadway and beyond, brings to life the greatest hits of the Sixties, rocking performing arts centers and symphony halls across the continent.

This sensational production reunites four stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys. Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer star in this one-of-a-kind concert experience celebrating the music that defined the '60s. Following the development of Jersey Boys and historic three season run on Broadway, THE Midtown Men are lifting audiences to their feet in venues across the continent, realizing the dream they brought to life as the iconic Four Seasons. THE Midtown Men is the next chapter for these accomplished entertainers, making them the first vocal group ever formed by the principal cast of a high-profile Broadway show.

Not only have they continued to win over audiences of all ages in nearly 2,000 live shows, their self-titled debut album, THE Midtown Men: Sixties Hits was met with critical acclaim and garnered 5-star album reviews across iTunes and was followed by their first radio single "All Alone on Christmas" with producer Steven Van Zandt and members of Springsteen's E Street Band. Now the men have raised the bar once again with their explosive new live record, THE Midtown Men: Live in Concert and companion DVD/Blu-ray.



The New York Times says, "Sidling up to the microphone, the singers had the air of the Rat Pack, Motown and a nightclub act rolled into one," while the New York Daily News proclaims, "The Midtown Men sound as crisp as their Rat Pack-inspired suits. Their voices blend together so flawlessly on stage." After a recent performance with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, The Oklahoman praised The Midtown Men for "a joyous and nostalgic trip through the music of the 1960s with terrific orchestral charts," adding, "this high-spirited evening kicked the audience's adrenaline into overdrive."

Tickets range from $51-$65 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.