Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens Plano Summer Musicals

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre opens its Plano Summer Musicals series with the Disney musical "Beauty and the Beast" June 20-July 7 at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice including "Be Our Guest" and the title song "Beauty and the Beast". The original Broadway production was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. The exuberant musical offers humor, romance, and excitement for all ages.

The outstanding creative team for Beauty and the Beast are well-known DFW Theatre and Dance Professionals. The Director is Daniel Dean Miranda, Assistant Director is Kimberly Oliver, Music Director is Bethany Lorentzen and Choreographer is DeeDee Munson. Stage Manager is Jessica Stevens.

Willow Bend Center of the Arts - Rodenbaugh Theatre, 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093 (Chapel Hill Entrance, 2nd Floor, Parking Garage D). Reserved Seat Ticket Prices: $18 - $30 Tickets can be purchased online at NTPARep.org.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Book by Linda Woolverton, originally directed by Rob Roth, originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Photo credit: Nicki Behm Photography





