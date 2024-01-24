Dallas Theater Center to Receive $25,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Dallas Theater Center has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000.

This grant will support the world premiere of I AM DELIVERED'T, written by DTC's Resident Playwright, Jonathan Norton. In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Dallas Theater Center, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”

“The NEA's support of I AM DELIVERED'T is a testament to the importance of new plays, the vibrancy of the Dallas theatrical community, and the artistry of DTC's resident playwright, Jonathan Norton,” said Kevin Moriarty, DTC's executive director. “With the NEA's support, Dallas audiences will be able to experience this world premiere production, which is set in Dallas and reflects themes of religion and sexuality with humor, warmth and celebration.”

I AM DELIVERED'T is being produced at the Kalita Humphreys Theater from February 2-18. Set in a church parking lot at a fictional church in Oak Cliff, the play explores the world of church Usher Boards, and uses humor to create a warm and inviting space for the audience to contemplate the dichotomy associated between the church community and same- gender- loving community.

I AM DELIVERED'T is a co-production between Dallas Theater Center and The Actors Theatre of Louisville. This production is directed by The Actors Theatre of Louisville's Executive Artistic Director, Robert Barry Fleming. Upon the production's completion, the cast will travel to The Actors Theatre of Louisville for a second run of the show giving more visibility to this story and our local Dallas actors.

Synopsis: Everybody knows that all the drama takes place in the church parking lot. Sis, vice-president of usher board #1, and her protege Pickles find themselves at the center of the commotion when her long lost love – Sister Breedlove – returns stirring up church gossip. This joyful new comedy by Jonathan Norton celebrates the power of faith, love, and forgiveness. These are the announcements. Let us govern ourselves accordingly.

Performances will be held at the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater, designed by the legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, from February 2-18, 2024. Tickets are now on sale on our website at Click Here. This production includes frequent use of adult language, simulated smoking of herbal/synthetic cigarettes and one brief moment of romantic kissing.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.