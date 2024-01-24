Dallas Theater Center to Receive $25,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

This grant will support the world premiere of I AM DELIVERED'T, written by DTC's Resident Playwright, Jonathan Norton.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET Photo 4 Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET

Dallas Theater Center has announced that it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000.

This grant will support the world premiere of I AM DELIVERED'T, written by DTC's Resident Playwright, Jonathan Norton. In total, the NEA will award 958 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $27.1 million that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

 

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant to Dallas Theater Center, which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”  

 

“The NEA's support of I AM DELIVERED'T is a testament to the importance of new plays, the vibrancy of the Dallas theatrical community, and the artistry of DTC's resident playwright, Jonathan Norton,” said Kevin Moriarty, DTC's executive director. “With the NEA's support, Dallas audiences will be able to experience this world premiere production, which is set in Dallas and reflects themes of religion and sexuality with humor, warmth and celebration.”

 

I AM DELIVERED'T is being produced at the Kalita Humphreys Theater from February 2-18. Set in a church parking lot at a fictional church in Oak Cliff, the play explores the world of church Usher Boards, and uses humor to create a warm and inviting space for the audience to contemplate the dichotomy associated between the church community and same- gender- loving community. 

 

I AM DELIVERED'T is a co-production between Dallas Theater Center and The Actors Theatre of Louisville.  This production is directed by The Actors Theatre of Louisville's Executive Artistic Director, Robert Barry Fleming. Upon the production's completion, the cast will travel to The Actors Theatre of Louisville for a second run of the show giving more visibility to this story and our local Dallas actors.

 

Synopsis: Everybody knows that all the drama takes place in the church parking lot. Sis, vice-president of usher board #1, and her protege Pickles find themselves at the center of the commotion when her long lost love – Sister Breedlove – returns stirring up church gossip. This joyful new comedy by Jonathan Norton celebrates the power of faith, love, and forgiveness. These are the announcements. Let us govern ourselves accordingly.

 

Performances will be held at the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater, designed by the legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, from February 2-18, 2024. Tickets are now on sale on our website at Click Here. This production includes frequent use of adult language, simulated smoking of herbal/synthetic cigarettes and one brief moment of romantic kissing.

 

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Circle Theatre Artistic Director To Direct EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR At Theatre Wesleyan, Fe Photo
Circle Theatre Artistic Director To Direct EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR At Theatre Wesleyan, February 15-25

Circle Theatre Artistic Director, Ashley H. White, will direct Lauren Gunderson's 'EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR' at Theatre Wesleyan from Feb. 15-25.

2
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Firehouse Theatre Photo
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Firehouse Theatre

The Firehouse Theatre is welcoming audiences back to the Renaissance with the musical comedy, Something Rotten! running February 8–25.

3
Photos: First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at Wallace Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at Wallace Theater

The Wallace Theater has released a first look at their production of Legally Blonde the Musical, directed by Artistic Director Anna M Hogan. Check out the photos here!

4
Wally Jones and Casa Mañana Present SEUSSICAL This February Photo
Wally Jones and Casa Mañana Present SEUSSICAL This February

​​​​​​​Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with Seussical -- Theatre for Young Audiences Version, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac.

More Hot Stories For You

Dallas Theater Center to Receive $25,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the ArtsDallas Theater Center to Receive $25,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
Circle Theatre Artistic Director To Direct EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR At Theatre Wesleyan, February 15-25Circle Theatre Artistic Director To Direct EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR At Theatre Wesleyan, February 15-25
SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Firehouse TheatreSOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to the Firehouse Theatre
Photos: First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at Wallace TheaterPhotos: First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at Wallace Theater

Videos

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Sings 'Sweet Caroline' With Neil Diamond Via FaceTime Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Sings 'Sweet Caroline' With Neil Diamond Via FaceTime
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Dallas Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (1/04-2/03)Tracker
The Pillowman in Dallas The Pillowman
Stone Cottage at the Addison Theatre Centre (2/16-2/25)
Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition in Dallas Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
Broadway Our Way 2024 in Dallas Broadway Our Way 2024
Kalita Humphreys Theater (5/02-5/05)
My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale in Dallas My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto's Musical Tale
Artisan Center Theater (8/30-9/21)CAST
The Sound of Music in Dallas The Sound of Music
Plaza Theatre Company (2/09-3/09)
Come From Away in Dallas Come From Away
Cowan Center (6/27-6/27)
LCT Stages Academy Legally Blonde JR in Dallas LCT Stages Academy Legally Blonde JR
Lubbock Community Theatre (5/03-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You