Dallas Theater Center Presents New Film Adaptation Of A Christmas Classic

Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient Dallas Theater Center has announced a new film adaptation, In the Bleak Midwinter: A Christmas Carol for Our Time, that sets the classic Christmas novel in a modern setting.

"The challenges of COVID prevent us from being able to revive our large-scale production of A Christmas Carol for live audiences. But we are determined that the Christmas spirit will live on at our theater," said Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Dallas Theater Center. "Faced with the assignment of creating a new version of Dickens' classic story that could be rehearsed and filmed with strict safety protocols, we began by compiling a list of all the things we could NOT do: no special effects, children, dancing, live music, crowd scenes, ghosts or actors standing within six feet of each other. But from these limitations, we've created a brand new, one-time only contemporary version that remains true to the spirit of Dickens' masterpiece and allows us to re-examine the story in fresh, surprising ways that will fill our audience with the hope of redemption. It has become very close to my heart and I'm eager to share it with our audiences."

Created to be filmed during the pandemic, this unique event demonstrates the timelessness of Charles Dickens' story. On Christmas Eve, Ebeneezer Scrooge faces the heartbreak and happiness of his life past, present, and future when his life passes before his eyes. He must take the path of redemption or damnation.

The film will be entirely created by Dallas artists. Sets, costumes,lighting and sound will be designed by Dallas Theater Center's production staff. The cast will feature members of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, including Tiana Kaye Blair (In The Heights, Twelfth Night), Tiffany Solano (In The Heights, Public Works Dallas' As You Like It), Liz Mikel (Penny Candy, Twelfth Night), Alex Organ (The Rocky Horror Show, Frankenstein), Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (In the Heights, Twelfth Night), Molly Searcy (The Wolves, Frankenstein), and Sally Nystuen Vahle (Medea, Steel Magnolias). Blake Hackler, last seen at the Dallas Theater Center in Twelfth Night, will make his debut as a new member of Brierley Resident Acting Company in the role of Scrooge. Even for patrons familiar with Dallas Theater Center's annual tradition of A Christmas Carol, this will be a unique experience.

"Creating this film is forcing us to use new vocabulary, expand our skill sets and approach the design of the physical production in new and interesting ways," said, Bryan White, Director of Production, Dallas Theater Center. "We have robust safety protocols in place, including a testing regime for everyone involved with the production, strict use of masks and rigorous social distancing. As we go through the production process for this film, we're eager to learn a lot of lessons that we will bring forward for how we design and build future shows, whether for a live or digital audience."

You can enjoy In the Bleak Midwinter: A Christmas Carol for Our Time from the comfort of your own home. A link to the digital recording will be provided to all ticket holders, including subscribers, on December 4, 2020. Ticket holders will have the entire month of December to watch the video. Once the link has been activated, patrons can watch the video as often as you'd like for 48 hours.

You can find out more information and buy tickets at https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/in-the-bleak-midwinter-a-christmas-carol-for-our-time/.

