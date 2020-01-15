Dallas Theater Center Presents LITTLE WOMEN

Dallas Theater Center presents an adaptation of the timeless literary classic, Little Women, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. A fresh spin on the familiar tale, Little Women begins with a Pay What You Can performance on Feb. 7 and continues through March 1. Press Night will be Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets to Little Women are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 522-8499. Little Women is produced in association with The Old Globe, where it will continue in March.

Adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, Kate Hamill's Little Women was commissioned by the Jungle Theater in Minneapolis and premiered in 2018 under the direction of Jungle Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. Rasmussen returns to Dallas to direct Little Women and was last at Dallas Theater Center to direct Hamill's adaptation of Sense and Sensibility in 2015. Rasmussen explains that, "when we crack open a book we are introduced to the author's world but through the lens of our own imagination. In a play, we are chasing a spirit that is deeply alive in the story. Alcott's writing, while beloved for its warm and honest characters, was wildly progessive. These vivid, imperfect sisters and the world of Little Women have inspired generations, and Jo in particular has become a sort of patron saint of independent female spirits."

In this new examination of Little Women, Jo March doesn't want to be like other girls; in fact, she's not even sure that she wants to be a girl. Jo is ambitious, rough around the edges, headstrong and yearns for a future she can't yet articulate. As the nation is torn apart by civil war, Jo and her sisters struggle with what it means to grow up. Gender roles, political beliefs, poverty and even love itself threaten to break family ties, as the March sisters try to reconcile their identities with society's demands.

"While Little Women has comforted many over time, it also challenges us to be brave and to find and use our voice," said Rasmussen. "It is unflinching in its belief that life is found in giving back to others. Kate Hamill's energetic and contemporary voice re-energizes the novel, and with theatrical adaptation allows us to go beyond the source and create something new. By bringing audiences back to a beloved story, we are able to continue a conversation that Louisa May Alcott began more than 150 years ago and find truths about our own lives along the way."

The cast of Little Women includes Pearl Rhein as Jo March, Maggie Thompson as Beth March, Jennie Greenberry as Meg March, Lilli Hokama as Amy March, Mike Sears as Mr. Laurence/Mr. Dashwood, Andrew Crowe as Robert March and Louis Reyes McWilliams as Laurie Laurence. Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company members include Liz Mikel (A Christmas Carol, Penny Candy, Twelfth Night) as Marmie; Sally Nystuen Vahle (Sweat, Steel Magnolias, White Rabbit Red Rabbit) as Hannah/Aunt March/Mrs. Mingott and Alex Organ (A Christmas Carol, Public Works Dallas' As You Like It, Twelfth Night) as John Brooks.

The production will utilize the Kalita Humphreys Theater's turntable with scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Moria Sine Clinton, sound design by Sean Healey, lighting design by Marcus Dilliard and wig and makeup design by Earon Nealey.

DTC's Stay Late will take place after each performance. Stay Late is a free, brief, post-show conversation with a member of the cast about the show. Patrons will engage with the artists, learn about the production and be able to share their insights about the play in a lively discussion. Stay Late is presented by Wells Fargo.

Support for Little Women is provided by Presenting Sponsor Sidley Austin LLP and Assistant Producing Partner Haynes and Boone, LLP.





