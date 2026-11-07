Video: EUREKA DAY Set Designer Interview at Stage West Theatre

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A new conversation with set designer Clare DeVries is giving a look at the design side of EUREKA DAY, the regional premiere which opened Stage West Theatre's 48th season in Fort Worth. The interview, titled Sitting Down With: Clare DeVries, introduces DeVries as an architect and designer with a passion for environmental elements, and also references Julia Morgan. Watch the interview!

EUREKA DAY is a play by Jonathan Spector. According to Stage West, the story begins when a virus hits the elite Eureka Day elementary school and an outbreak looms. The school board must meet with a group of parents to find an ethical solution, but the ultra-progressive Eureka community cannot agree, and the school's open-minded ideals begin to spiral.

Directed by Jenna Burnett*, starring Jakie Cabe*, Breana Deanda, Joy Yvonne Jones, Philip Matthew Maxwell, Jennifer Porter-Kennard, and Dana Schultes*.

Stage Management is by Rayven Harris*. The primary production team includes Scenic Design by Clare Floyd DeVries, Lighting Design by Holli Price, Costume Design by Carly Hinson, Sound Design by Rayven Harris, Properties by Maria Leon Hickox, and Projections Design by Jacob Rivera Sanchez. *Denotes Member, Actors' Equity Association

Stage West is presenting the production in the Jerry Russell Theatre at 821 W Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth, with a three-week run through November 8. Tickets can be purchased at the theater's website.

The play is the first of six productions in the company's 48th season, titled Beneath the Surface, which was covered in its season announcement.

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