When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Video: EUREKA DAY Set Designer Interview at Stage West Theatre
The conversation with DeVries covers her background in architecture and environmental design.
A new conversation with set designer Clare DeVries is giving a look at the design side of EUREKA DAY, the regional premiere which opened Stage West Theatre's 48th season in Fort Worth. The interview, titled Sitting Down With: Clare DeVries, introduces DeVries as an architect and designer with a passion for environmental elements, and also references Julia Morgan. Watch the interview!
EUREKA DAY is a play by Jonathan Spector. According to Stage West, the story begins when a virus hits the elite Eureka Day elementary school and an outbreak looms. The school board must meet with a group of parents to find an ethical solution, but the ultra-progressive Eureka community cannot agree, and the school's open-minded ideals begin to spiral.
Directed by Jenna Burnett*, starring Jakie Cabe*, Breana Deanda, Joy Yvonne Jones, Philip Matthew Maxwell, Jennifer Porter-Kennard, and Dana Schultes*.
Stage Management is by Rayven Harris*. The primary production team includes Scenic Design by Clare Floyd DeVries, Lighting Design by Holli Price, Costume Design by Carly Hinson, Sound Design by Rayven Harris, Properties by Maria Leon Hickox, and Projections Design by Jacob Rivera Sanchez. *Denotes Member, Actors' Equity Association
Stage West is presenting the production in the Jerry Russell Theatre at 821 W Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth, with a three-week run through November 8. Tickets can be purchased at the theater's website.
The play is the first of six productions in the company's 48th season, titled Beneath the Surface, which was covered in its season announcement.
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