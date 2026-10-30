Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Meet Director and Choreographer Eugenio Contenti of FROZEN at Casa Mañana
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming production of Disney's FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL, running November 7–15.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Casa Mañana's upcoming production of Frozen: The Broadway Musical! Meet director and choreographer Eugenio Contenti as he shares what makes this production of the Disney musical so special. Watch the video!
Frozen: The Broadway Musical will run November 7–15 at Casa Mañana. Based on the Disney animated film, the musical tells the story of sisters Elsa and Anna, whose relationship is tested when Elsa's hidden magical powers plunge the kingdom of Arendelle into an eternal winter.
When Elsa retreats into the mountains, Anna sets out to find her, joined by ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven and the snowman Olaf. The story explores themes of sisterhood, acceptance and the meaning of true love.
The production stars Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Elsa, Sydney Dotson as Anna, Paul Schwensen as Hans, Justin Showell as Kristoff, Logan Rafanelli as Weselton, Landon Thompson as Sven, David Postlewate as Olaf, Simon Kowalski as Oaken, Taylor Jo Bryant as Queen Iduna, Zach Sutton as King Agnarr, Braxton O. Johnson as Pabbie, Kayla Haskins as Bulda, Lana Gatlin as Young Elsa and Ella Buckner as Young Anna.
The ensemble includes Allison Bridgeman, Steven Rios, Evan Hussey, Danny Tran, Bennett Cooper, Van Leonard, Ally Kay Ramsey, Maria Shorunke and Grace Moore.
The creative team includes scenic designer J Branson, lighting designer Samuel Rushen, projection designer Brian Pacelli, sound designer Allan Branson, Costume Designer Tammy Spencer and hair, wig and makeup designer Catherine Petty-Rogers.
Frozen: The Broadway Musical runs November 7–15. Tickets are available at casamanana.org, with the best availability currently at evening performances.
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