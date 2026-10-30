Video: Meet Director and Choreographer Eugenio Contenti of FROZEN at Casa Mañana

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Get a behind-the-scenes look at Casa Mañana's upcoming production of Frozen: The Broadway Musical! Meet director and choreographer Eugenio Contenti as he shares what makes this production of the Disney musical so special. Watch the video!

Frozen: The Broadway Musical will run November 7–15 at Casa Mañana. Based on the Disney animated film, the musical tells the story of sisters Elsa and Anna, whose relationship is tested when Elsa's hidden magical powers plunge the kingdom of Arendelle into an eternal winter.

When Elsa retreats into the mountains, Anna sets out to find her, joined by ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven and the snowman Olaf. The story explores themes of sisterhood, acceptance and the meaning of true love.

The production stars Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Elsa, Sydney Dotson as Anna, Paul Schwensen as Hans, Justin Showell as Kristoff, Logan Rafanelli as Weselton, Landon Thompson as Sven, David Postlewate as Olaf, Simon Kowalski as Oaken, Taylor Jo Bryant as Queen Iduna, Zach Sutton as King Agnarr, Braxton O. Johnson as Pabbie, Kayla Haskins as Bulda, Lana Gatlin as Young Elsa and Ella Buckner as Young Anna.

The ensemble includes Allison Bridgeman, Steven Rios, Evan Hussey, Danny Tran, Bennett Cooper, Van Leonard, Ally Kay Ramsey, Maria Shorunke and Grace Moore.

The creative team includes scenic designer J Branson, lighting designer Samuel Rushen, projection designer Brian Pacelli, sound designer Allan Branson, Costume Designer Tammy Spencer and hair, wig and makeup designer Catherine Petty-Rogers.

Frozen: The Broadway Musical runs November 7–15. Tickets are available at casamanana.org, with the best availability currently at evening performances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 01 Hrs 14 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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