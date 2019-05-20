Dallas Children's Theater Presents DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER & A FLY

The coolest ever rock-n-roll romp through a bug's world commands center stage in this hip-hoppin' musical that promotes eco-consciousness, earth science, and tolerance of others. The popular characters from the bestselling books are not so unusual: Worm eats his homework and has no legs. Fly has 327 siblings and wants to be a superhero. And Spider can't wait to grow up and molt. When Fly's Aunt Rita needs help getting out of a tight spot, the squad must combine their talents and work as a team on the rescue mission of a lifetime. While there's no pop quiz, you might just learn that a bug's life isn't that different from your own.

Performance Dates and Times:

- Friday, June 14, 7:30 PM - Opening Night

- Saturday, June 15, 1:30 PM

- Saturday, June 15, 4:30 PM

- Sunday, June 16, 1:30 PM

- Saturday, June 22, 1:30 PM (Sensory-Friendly)

- Saturday, June 22, 4:30 PM

- Sunday, June 23, 1:30 PM

- Saturday, June 29, 1:30 PM

- Sunday, June 30, 1:30 PM

- Sunday, June 30, 4:30 PM (ASL)

- Saturday, July 6, 1:30 PM

- Sunday, July 7, 1:30 PM

Ticket Prices:$17-$30 for single tickets.Prices subject to change. Group rates available for parties of 10 or more. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051.General tickets are available online atdct.org.

Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesdays through Fridays. Call Dallas Children's Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips.





