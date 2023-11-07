Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Director's Choice Series Returns This Week

Performances will take place November 10-11, 2023 at 7:30 PM.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Director's Choice Series Returns This Week

Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Director’s Choice series returns with two world premieres, one by 2023 Guggenheim Fellow Nejla Y. Yatkin and another by the award-winning Norbert De La Cruz III, in addition to a performance of Francesca Harper’s Instinct 11/1. The program also includes Alvin Ailey’s Reflections in D.

Performances will take place November 10-11, 2023 at 7:30 PM at Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St). In-person, on-demand, and streaming tickets are available at www.dbdt.com.

Nejla Y. Yatkin’s work, titled The Return:, is a dance in four movements inspired by ancient dances of the Middle East and North Africa that have been recreated and recombined with contemporary dance movements and social dances of our era to be reimagined anew like a Jazz composition.

“Similar to my dances, which are reimagined ancient dances, the music by Anouar Brahe and Avishai Cohen is inspired by ancient Middle Eastern rhythms and melodies as well as classical and Jazz music to transcend cultural boundaries,” says Yatkin about her work. “Dance to me is an embodied artform and its most powerful when its visceral and metaphoric in nature.”

Nejla Y. Yatkin originally hails from Germany, bringing a luminous and transcultural perspective to her creations. An award-winning and critically acclaimed choreographer, she is a recent 2018 Drama Desk Award nominee, a 3Arts Award fellow, and a Princess Grace Choreography recipient.

Norbert De La Cruz III’s premiere, titled Critical Mass, tells the story of a protagonist who is driven to seek community and reclaim their sense of self. Born in Bayombong Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines, and raised in Los Angeles, CA De La Cruz is recognized for his versatility in performance and choreography.

Francesca Harper’s Instinct 11/1 is inspired and dedicated to her mother, Denise Jefferson, who directed The Ailey School at the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater for more than 25 years. Harper, a choreographer, filmmaker, and Artistic Director at Ailey II, has choreographed works for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, Dance Theater of Harlem, Hubbard Street II, Tanz Graz, and many more companies, including her own The Francesca Harper Project, which she founded in 2005.

Reflections in D is a strong yet serene solo set to a stunning and masterful expression of Duke Ellington’s music. Choreographed by Alvin Ailey, Reflections in D is presented by arrangement with the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, Inc.

A Post-Performance Talkback will occur after both performances.

For tickets and performance details, visit www.dbdt.com.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Theatre Three to Present SCROOGE IN ROUGE Beginning This Month Photo
Theatre Three to Present SCROOGE IN ROUGE Beginning This Month

Celebrate the holidays with laughter and heartwarming moments in Theatre Three's uproarious production of SCROOGE IN ROUGE. Get all the performance details here!

2
Tickets To TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Bass Performance Hall On Sale This Week Photo
Tickets To TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Bass Performance Hall On Sale This Week

Get your tickets now for TINA - The Tina Turner Musical and experience the incredible music and story of Tina Turner live on stage. Don't miss this limited engagement - book your seats today before they sell out!

3
NTPA Announces Stardust Volunteer Award Winners Photo
NTPA Announces Stardust Volunteer Award Winners

Find out who won the volunteer awards at last night's Stardust Awards Gala here!

4
Tickets on Sale Now For BEETLEJUICE in Dallas Photo
Tickets on Sale Now For BEETLEJUICE in Dallas

Single tickets are on sale today for the Dallas stop on the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy. BEETLEJUICE will play Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park from February 20 - March 3.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars Video
First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Video
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Over the River and Through the Woods in Dallas Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Smoke on the Mountain in Dallas Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in Dallas Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Irving Arts Center (11/03-11/18)
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe in Dallas The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Lubbock Community Theatre (1/19-1/21)
Finding Nemo JR in Dallas Finding Nemo JR
Artisan Center Theater (7/05-7/27)CAST
Black Nativity in Dallas Black Nativity
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (11/30-12/17)
The Nutcracker in Dallas The Nutcracker
University of North Texas University Theater (RTVF & Performing Arts Building) (12/08-12/10)
The Sound of Music Youth Edition in Dallas The Sound of Music Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (1/12-2/03)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You