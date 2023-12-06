Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Academy to Present ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER

The performance will take place December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Majestic Theatre.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Academy to Present ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER

Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Espresso Nutcracker performance returns for its 6th year, with the support of Presenting Sponsor Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust, Co-Sponsor City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, and Supporting Sponsor The Blessing Family Endowment. 

The performance will take place December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St). In-person, on-demand and streaming tickets are available at www.dbdt.com.

Espresso Nutcracker is an exciting twist on the classic holiday favorite, featuring a festive medley of Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington, performed by the talented students of the Dallas Black Dance Academy. Created by Academy Director Katricia Eaglin in 2018, the reimagined work approaches the traditional The Nutcracker with a fresh, family-friendly direction that highlights the artistic excellence of the Dallas Black Dance Academy students.

The hour-long production includes story narration and follows Clara as she embarks upon a journey to defeat the Mouse King and travel through the Land of Sweets. The performance closes with the celebratory dance of treats from around the world, including Hot Chocolate from Spain, Cacao from Africa, Coffee from Arabia and more.

In honor of Dallas Black Dance Academy’s 50th anniversary this season, Academy alumni from around the country are returning to perform with current Academy students. Returning alumni include Tori Carter (2013-2019), Amanda Daniels (2015-2017), Attiya Fortune (2002-2016), Galen Johnson (1974-1980), Daijhia Kirk (2000-2015), Mackenzie McGregor (2008-2014), Kimberlie Page (2001-2008), Tatum Rogers (2001-2004), Therese Sneed-Hardy (1976-1981), Milton T. Tatum, Jr. (1976-1981; Presidential Scholar 1980), Makayla Torres (2011-2019), Carla Wattley (1974-1990; Presidential Scholar 1985), and Sydney Winston (2000-2015).

“It is surreal to celebrate Dallas Black Dance Academy’s 50th Anniversary,” reflected Eaglin. “We are grateful that despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, we were able to continue our Espresso Nutcracker tradition virtually spreading holiday cheer in homes around the world. Last year we had a joyful in person return and this year, we are excited to have our former academy directors, academy managers, and academy students join us on stage to celebrate this monumental occasion.”

---

2023 – 2024 LEGACY SPONSORS
Harold Simmons Foundation

2023 – 2024 CATALYST SPONSORS
Mellon Foundation, Ford Foundation, Texas Instruments, The Eugene McDermott Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts 

2023 – 2024 SEASON SPONSORS
NBC 5, Texas Metro News, American Airlines, Oversee My IT, The Shubert Foundation, DART, TACA, The Dallas Weekly, Texas Commission on the Arts, and Elite News.

2023 – 2024 SEASON SUPPORTERS
The Rea Charitable Trust, Dallas Examiner, The Dallas Morning News, Lexus, FYI50+, Gracepoint Media, Dallas Post Tribune, Trendy Africa, and Arts + Culture.

ABOUT DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE

Founded in 1976 by Ann Williams, and currently under the direction of Melissa M. Young, Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s mission is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at the highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. As the largest and oldest professional dance company in Dallas, DBDT is the fourth-largest Black dance company in the nation, the seventh-largest contemporary modern dance company, and ranked 36th among the nation’s leading ballet companies. Located in the thriving downtown Dallas Arts District, DBDT has performed worldwide for over 4.6 million arts patrons and 2.8 million students in 33 states and 16 countries on five continents. The performances include two Olympics (1996 & 2012), the nation’s most prestigious venues (Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Broadway, Jacob’s Pillow), and for such luminaries as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and South African President Nelson Mandela. Since the pandemic began in 2020, DBDT performances have also been viewed virtually in 43 countries. The Company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as an American Masterpiece Touring Artist (2008) and received the Texas Medal of the Arts Award for Arts Education (2017). 

For more details about Dallas Black Dance Theatre, visit ww.dbdt.com.

ABOUT DALLAS BLACK DANCE ACADEMY

The official school of Dallas Black Dance Theatre celebrates 50 years of delivering dance instruction to a community of diverse backgrounds. It was founded by Ann Williams. The academy trained the first student in the nation to receive the Presidential Scholar Award in Dance in 1980. Students participate weekly in 36 dance classes, including ballet, jazz, tap, modern, and African on-site at DBDT’s studios. Classes are held at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s studios and are open to students ages four to adult. The academy has three performing ensembles: Allegro Performing Ensemble, Dallas Black Dance Theatre's premier academy ensemble, Senior Performing Ensemble, and Junior Performing Ensemble. 

For details on Dallas Black Dance Academy, visit Click Here.


