Dallas Black Dance Theatre Unveils 2023/2024 Season Featuring Four World Premieres

Dallas Black Dance Theatre has unveiled its 2023/2024 season with a program that includes four world premieres and over twenty works. Tickets are on sale now.

Dallas Black Dance has been at the forefront of contemporary modern dance for more than four decades. With this new season, the company continues to push the boundaries of dance and provide audiences with a truly unforgettable experience.

With the 47th season themed ILLUMINATION, performances will explore the concepts of connection, energy and the power of collective expression while showcasing DBDT’s commitment to exceptional skill and innovation.

“Have you ever wondered what that indescribable feeling inside of you is when you watch dance?” responded DBDT Artistic Director Melissa M. Young when asked to describe the season. “It’s the illumination and connectivity of your senses falling into alignment, all at once.”

All programs will be offered in-person and via live stream, continuing the hybrid model that was created in 2020 and has enabled DBDT to serve audiences in over 43 countries and 41 states.

2023/2024 SEASON

DanceAfrica | October 6-7, 2023

Moody Performance Hall

Presenting Sponsor: PNC Bank

Get ready to be transported to the heart of Africa at our 18th annual DanceAfrica festival! Immerse yourself in vibrant performances that will leave your heart racing to the beat of the drums as we pay homage to the past, present, and future of African heritage, and revel in the beauty of our shared traditions.



DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace | October 7, 2023

Klyde Warren Park

Presenting Sponsor: Texas Commission on the Arts

Come explore the sights and sounds of Africa as Klyde Warren Park transforms to host a FREE outdoor festival and marketplace, featuring an array of art, live dance and music, and local vendors. Bring the whole family for a day of fun and discovery!



Director’s Choice | November 10-11, 2023

Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

Presenting Sponsor: Texas Instruments

Witness the endless possibilities of dance in our curated showcase featuring a diverse range of innovative talents, each with their own fresh perspective and voice.

The program includes two world premieres, one by 2023 Guggenheim Fellow Nejla Yatkin and another by the award-winning Norbert De La Cruz III, in addition to a performance of Francesca Harper’s Instinct 11.1.

A Post-Performance Talkback will occur after both performances.

Behind The Scenes | November 20-21, 2023

DBDT Studios

Presenting Sponsor: Bank of Texas

Join us for a FREE program at DBDT Studios that offers an exclusive look into how our performances get from the studio to the stage. Audiences will enjoy performances by Dallas Black Dance Theatre, DBDT: Encore! and the Dallas Black Dance Academy!



Black on Black | December 2023

DBDT Studios

Presenting Sponsor: Deloitte

Step into a world of creativity and inspiration at DBDT Studios with an evening of intimate and captivating performances, all produced and choreographed by our very own Dallas Black Dance Theatre and DBDT: Encore! company members.

Mix and mingle before the event at our pre-show reception while indulging on light bites and refreshing beverages, courtesy of Roxor Spirits! After the show, keep the party going and groove the night away with a live DJ. Must be 21+ to attend.



Espresso Nutcracker | December 9, 2023

Majestic Theatre

Presenting Sponsor: Fichtenbaum Charitable Trust

Travel to a winter wonderland full of cheer, delight, and the sweetest of treats with our Dallas Black Dance Academy students as they take to the stage for an enchanting performance. Sprinkled with sugarplum fairies and a little holiday magic, this whimsical reimagining of a timeless tale is sure to leave you feeling merry and bright!

Cultural Awareness | February 9-10, 2024

Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

Celebrate the richness of cultural diversity, as we explore the interplay of movement, rhythm, and expression from around the world woven together by the unifying language of dance.

Featuring two world premieres – a solo work by former Dallas Black Dance Academy student and Princess Grace Honraria award winner, Alysia Johnson, and a work titled Post Mortem, choreographed by 8-year veteran company member, Hana Delong – and performances of His GraceI by Christopher L. Huggins and ODETTA by Matthew Rushing.

A Post-Performance Talkback will occur after both performances.

Dancing Beyond Borders – Fort Worth | March 16, 2024

W. E. Scott Theatre

Dancing Beyond Borders – Richardson | March 23, 2024

Eisemann Center

DBDT: Encore! transcends borders and boundaries in a stunning display of contemporary modern dance. Prepare to embark on a journey that explores the intersection of grace, athleticism, and artistry as Encore!travels to other local venues across the DFW region to expand cultural horizons.



Rising Excellence | April 19-20, 2024

Moody Performance Hall

Presenting Sponsor: PNC Bank

Glimpse into the future of dance with our DBDT: Encore! company! Featuring innovative choreography and performances by some of the most talented emerging artists in the field, our internationally recognized company members embody the next generation of artistic greatness.



Spring Celebration | May 17-18, 2024

Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre

Presenting Sponsor: Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District

As our 47th season draws to a close, we invite you to join us for our grand finale! Our multi-faceted artists will embrace a spirit of joy and revelry in an exhilarating showcase of their passion and finesse.

The program will feature performances of From Within by Nijawwon Matthews, Black in Time by Kameron N. Saunders, and a special guest performance by The DASH Ensemble.



The BIG Dance | June 1, 2024

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

All aboard the midnight train to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for an evening dedicated to celebrating the legendary Motown sound that defined an era.

The BIG Dance is DBDT’s annual fundraiser, benefiting the educational outreach and scholarship programs of Dallas Black Dance Academy – The Official School of Dallas Black Dance Theatre that is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary season.

ABOUT DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE

Founded in 1976 by Ann Williams, under the direction of Melissa M. Young, Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s mission is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at the highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. As the largest and oldest professional dance company in Dallas, DBDT is the fourth-largest Black dance company in the nation, the ninth-largest contemporary modern dance company, and is considered 36th among the nation’s largest ballet companies by budget size. Located in the thriving downtown Dallas Arts District, DBDT has performed worldwide for over 4.6 million arts patrons and 2.8 million students in 33 states and 16 countries on five continents. The performances include two Olympics (1996 & 2012), the nation’s most prestigious venues (Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Broadway, Jacob’s Pillow), and for such luminaries as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and South African President Nelson Mandela. Since the pandemic began in 2020, DBDT performances have also been viewed virtually in 43 countries. The Company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as an American Masterpiece Touring Artist (2008) and received the Texas Medal of the Arts Award for Arts Education (2017).

ABOUT DALLAS BLACK DANCE ACADEMY

The official school of Dallas Black Dance Theatre celebrates 50 years of delivering dance instruction to a community of diverse backgrounds. It was founded by Ann Williams and is now under the direction of Katricia Eaglin. The Academy trained the first student in the nation to receive the Presidential Scholar Award in Dance in 1980. Students participate weekly in 36 dance classes, including ballet, jazz, tap, modern, and African on-site at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s studios and are open to ages four to adult. The academy has three performing ensembles: Allegro Performing Ensemble – Dallas Black Dance Theatre's premier academy ensemble – Senior Performing Ensemble, and Junior Performing Ensemble.

