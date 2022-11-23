Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents BLACK ON BLACK Holiday Performances and Celebration

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) presents the 13th annual Black on Black series. These performances showcase the choreographic skills of DBDT dancers and DBDT: Encore! company members as they create works for their peers to perform in the intimate setting of the DBDT studios. Deloitte is the presenting sponsor and Roxor is the spirits sponsor for the performances on Friday and Saturday, December 2-3, 2022, at 2700 Ann Williams Way in Dallas, Texas.

Black on Black is an all-inclusive evening that features a complimentary Happy Hour at 6:30 PM and creatively crafted performances at 7:30 PM produced by DBDT and DBDT: Encore! dancers. The night then transcends into an after party that includes light bites, spirits, a DJ, and dancing. All of this holiday fun is included in the price of one ticket! You must be 21 or older to attend.

Choreographers include DBDT dancers Sean J. Smith, McKinley Willis, Isabel Wallace-Green, Bianca Melidor, Terrell Rogers, Jr., Hana Delong, Jessica Popoff, and Sierra Noelle Jones as well as DBDT: Encore! dancers Brianne Sellars and Micah Sherard.