Dallas Black Dance Theatre DBDT: Encore! Takes Dancing Beyond Borders to Fort Worth

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! Dancing Beyond Borders performance features season highlights, including a majestic fantasy and a historical drama.

The performance spotlights the talents of guest artist from the I. M. Terrell Academy for STEM & Visual Performing Arts Dance Ensemble from Fort Worth ISD. Bank of Texas is the Presenting Sponsor for the performance at the W. E. Scott Theatre in Fort Worth, TX, on September 25, 2021, at 7:30 pm.

DBDT: Encore! is under the artistic direction of Nycole Ray. Ms. Ray's creativity molds two of the works, which she choreographed for the company. The dancers appear to levitate across the stage as they perform Opaque, a mysterious and majestic work. In Nineteenth, another Ray showpiece, the dancers pay homage to women who engage in a historical tug-of-war for power as they pursue the right to vote and gain equality. The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation is supporting the careers of female choreographers for DBDT's 45th anniversary season.

The vitality of the next generation of dancers shines through the awarding-winning I. M. Terrell Academy for STEM & Visual Performing Arts Dance Ensemble from Fort Worth ISD. Ensemble director Christen Reyes was an Arlington Heights High School student in Fort Worth when a DBDT performance inspired her to become a dancer and ultimately a member of DBDT: Encore!

While DBDT is celebrating its 45th anniversary, DBDT: Encore! has been a part of the company for 22 seasons. Founded in 2000 by Ann Williams, DBDT: Encore! represents the next generation of Dallas Black Dance Theatre as the professional training company for DBDT. Ms. Williams created the company to satisfy demand for dance in Dallas and the local community. The company consists of 10 classically trained and highly skilled dancers from around the nation.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is limiting seating capacity to allow for social distancing in all performance venues. Block seating will allow six feet between each set of two or four seats. Tickets must be purchased in blocks of two or four to attend the performance. Because of the limited ticket availability, DBDT will not be able to give discounts on groups or subscriptions this year.

All tickets to the performance are $45. For ticket details, visit www.attpac.org. For more performance details, visit www.DBDT.com.