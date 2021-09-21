Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Announces 16th Annual DanceAfrica

The Saturday evening performance will be live-streamed.

Sep. 21, 2021  
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Announces 16th Annual DanceAfrica

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) celebrates the rich heritage and ancestry of Africa with the 16th Annual DanceAfrica performances and a free festival. The performances feature guest artists Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble and the DeSoto High School A Cappella Choir. PNC is the presenting sponsor for the family-friendly event scheduled for October 1-2, 2021 at the Moody Performance Hall and Klyde Warren Park. The Saturday evening performance will be live-streamed.

Rhythm is the heartbeat of DanceAfrica performances; it calms your spirit yet energizes you at the same time. You will be immersed in an oasis of positivity as the African culture flows through the music and dance of DBDT and DBDT: Encore! along with the Allegro Performing Ensemble, Senior Performing Ensemble, and the Junior Performing Ensemble of Dallas Black Dance Academy. Performances will be at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201, Friday and Saturday evenings, October 1-2, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

Guest artist Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble produces powerful movements to heart-searing drumming as they share African traditions and folklore, guaranteed to recharge your spirit.

Award-winning DeSoto High School A Cappella Choir will be singing melodic and inspiring songs that capture the spirit of the African tradition. The choir has performed at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The FREE Saturday daytime DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace fills Klyde Warren Park with a family vibe through food, fun, and vendors uniting the community of all ages. Attendees can enjoy main stage performances by local community artists throughout the day. The festival and marketplace are set for Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, TX 75201.


