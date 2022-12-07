Dallas Black Dance Academy Launches Adopt-A-School Dance Program
Dallas Black Dance Academy is launching a new Adopt-A-School Dance Program providing an intense dance curriculum to support middle and high schools with existing dance programs.
The program was launched November 1, 2022, and will continue through May 31, 2023, providing dance instructors to two schools in the Dallas Independent School District. Funding for the DBDA's new expanded arts education initiative is provided by the Genesis Inspiration Foundation.
"Our Adopt-A-School Dance Program offers free training to help elevate students by enriching their in-school dance class instruction. Dallas Black Dance Theatre partners with the classroom dance teachers to provide opportunities to develop skills for careers in dance," explained Dallas Black Academy Director Katricia Eaglin. "This program allows us to continue to connect with our community as well as recruit students to our academy who are seriously interested in dance. We are excited to announce this year's program will support W.E. Greiner Exploratory Arts Academy of Fine Arts and North Dallas High School."
"Through the support of Genesis retailers nationwide, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation is proud to support the Dallas Black Dance Academy and this exciting initiative that will bring dance to more students," said John Guastaferro, the foundation's Executive Director.
Dallas Black Dance Academy, the official school of Dallas Black Dance Theatre, has a history of producing dance professionals for over 49 years. The academy trained the first student in the nation to receive the Presidential Scholar Award in Dance in 1980. Four of its students have received full scholarships and graduated from the prestigious The Juilliard School. Numerous DBDT Alumni have received full scholarships in dance to prestigious universities across the nation.
For more information on how your school can join the Dallas Black Dance Academy's Adopt-A-School Dance program, email academy@dbdt.com. For more details on Dallas Black Dance Academy, visit www.dbdt.com/academy
