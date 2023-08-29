DSO Kicks Off Its 2023-2024 Season in September

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2023-2024 season in September with its popular Movies in Concert series showing Amadeus Live in Concert followed by a concert dedicated to the music and aesthetic of the 1920s. GRAMMY-award winner and Latin America sensation Lila Downs will perform in mid-September followed by Fabio Luisi’s first show of the season. Single tickets start at $45. Visit Click Here or call 214-TIX-4DSO for tickets.

Amadeus Live in Concert

Meyerson Symphony Center

September 1-3, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets start at $54

Tickets: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/amadeus-live-in-concert/

Experience the multi-Academy Award®-winning 1984 motion picture, Amadeus, on a huge screen projected above the stage while Mozart’s most celebrated works are performed live in-sync by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Winner of eight Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Milos Forman’s sumptuous Amadeus is an aural and visual treat for all the senses. Lawrence Loh conducts.

Prohibition: The Music of Moulin Rouge, Boardwalk Empire, and More!

Meyerson Symphony Center

September 8-10, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets start at $46

Tickets: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/prohibition-the-music-of-moulin-rouge-boardwalk-empire-and-more/

Time-travel through the dark cabarets and speakeasies of New York, Paris, Berlin, London and Atlantic City, reliving the 1920s in all its decadence — prohibition, gangsters, ingénues and intrigue – with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra! Prohibition takes you on a journey through the era, from Rudy Vallée to Josephine Baker, from Kurt Weill to King Oliver, featuring the top hits of the decade authentically arranged for orchestra by GRAMMY® Award-winner Jeff Tyzik, accompanied by vintage imagery and video from the period.

Lila Downs in concert with the DSO

Meyerson Symphony Center

September 15-16, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm

Tickets start at $45

Tickets: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/lila-downs-in-concert-with-the-dallas-symphony-orchestra/

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Lila Downs, one of the most influential artists in Latin America, joins the DSO for charismatic performances that showcase her unique voice. Her own compositions combine genres and rhythms as diverse as Mexican rancheras and corridos, boleros, jazz standards, hip-hop, cumbia and popular American music. Frequently, her lyrics focus on justice, immigration, and issues unique to women.

Great American Songbook Selections

Meyerson Symphony Center

September 22-24, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets start at $46

Tickets: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/great-american-songbook-selections/

Music Director Fabio Luisi makes his first appearance on the Pops Series presented by Capital One. The evening opens with classic Gershwin, followed by selections from the Great American Songbook. These important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards began in the early 20th century and continue to be written to this day. Closing the program are pieces by Jule Styne, William L. Dawson, the great arranger of spirituals, and the foot tapping Drums by James P. Johnson.