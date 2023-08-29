DSO Kicks Off Its 2023-2024 Season in September

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Granbury Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Granbury Theatre
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 4 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall

DSO Kicks Off Its 2023-2024 Season in September

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2023-2024 season in September with its popular Movies in Concert series showing Amadeus Live in Concert followed by a concert dedicated to the music and aesthetic of the 1920s. GRAMMY-award winner and Latin America sensation Lila Downs will perform in mid-September followed by Fabio Luisi’s first show of the season. Single tickets start at $45. Visit Click Here or call 214-TIX-4DSO for tickets. 

Amadeus Live in Concert

Meyerson Symphony Center

September 1-3, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets start at $54

Tickets: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/amadeus-live-in-concert/

Experience the multi-Academy Award®-winning 1984 motion picture, Amadeus, on a huge screen projected above the stage while Mozart’s most celebrated works are performed live in-sync by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Winner of eight Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Milos Forman’s sumptuous Amadeus is an aural and visual treat for all the senses. Lawrence Loh conducts.

Prohibition: The Music of Moulin Rouge, Boardwalk Empire, and More!

Meyerson Symphony Center
September 8-10, 2023
Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 3:00 pm
Tickets start at $46
Tickets: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/prohibition-the-music-of-moulin-rouge-boardwalk-empire-and-more/ 
Time-travel through the dark cabarets and speakeasies of New York, Paris, Berlin, London and Atlantic City, reliving the 1920s in all its decadence — prohibition, gangsters, ingénues and intrigue – with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra! Prohibition takes you on a journey through the era, from Rudy Vallée to Josephine Baker, from Kurt Weill to King Oliver, featuring the top hits of the decade authentically arranged for orchestra by GRAMMY® Award-winner Jeff Tyzik, accompanied by vintage imagery and video from the period.

Lila Downs in concert with the DSO

Meyerson Symphony Center
September 15-16, 2023
Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm
Tickets start at $45
Tickets: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/lila-downs-in-concert-with-the-dallas-symphony-orchestra/ 
GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Lila Downs, one of the most influential artists in Latin America, joins the DSO for charismatic performances that showcase her unique voice. Her own compositions combine genres and rhythms as diverse as Mexican rancheras and corridos, boleros, jazz standards, hip-hop, cumbia and popular American music. Frequently, her lyrics focus on justice, immigration, and issues unique to women.

Great American Songbook Selections

Meyerson Symphony Center
September 22-24, 2023
Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 3:00 pm
Tickets start at $46
Tickets: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/great-american-songbook-selections/ 
Music Director Fabio Luisi makes his first appearance on the Pops Series presented by Capital One. The evening opens with classic Gershwin, followed by selections from the Great American Songbook. These important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards began in the early 20th century and continue to be written to this day. Closing the program are pieces by Jule Styne, William L. Dawson, the great arranger of spirituals, and the foot tapping Drums by James P. Johnson.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Theatre Wesleyan Will Present Premiere Productions of Original Plays Beginning Next Month Photo
Theatre Wesleyan Will Present Premiere Productions of Original Plays Beginning Next Month

Theatre Wesleyan has announced the continuation of its long-running Playmarket program with the premiere of four original short plays. Playmarket: Premiere Productions of Original Plays will be presented at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) for one weekend only from Thursday, September 28 through Sunday, October 1.  

2
Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Independence Day

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will open their 41st Season, Out of this World, in a fantastic celebration of music and culture with ¡Viva México! Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the PSO will be joined by special guests: vocalists Fela and Dante Alcala, Mariachi Jalisciense de Antonio Jimenez, the Viva Mexico Choir, and members of Ballet Folklórico de México in an evening honoring Mexican Independence Day.

3
Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting an Photo
Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting and Full Route

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, has announced casting and the touring schedule for the 2023-2024 season. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will visit 45 cities including premiere engagements in Calgary, AB; Charlotte, NC; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Edmonton, ALB; Houston, TX; Nashville, TN; Ottawa, ONT; Vancouver, BC; and many more.

4
Jeffrey Siegel Opens Keyboard Conversations At Eisemann Center With An All Beethoven Progr Photo
Jeffrey Siegel Opens Keyboard Conversations At Eisemann Center With An All Beethoven Program

Keyboard Conversations®, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel opens the 2023-2024 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with The Power and Passion of Beethoven in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Allen Contemporary Theatre (8/18-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pump Boys and Dinettes
Plaza Theatre Company (8/11-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Starcatcher
Artisan Center Theater (10/25-11/16)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Making Spirits Bright
Sammons Center for the Arts (12/15-12/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast
Lubbock Community Theatre (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Lubbock Community Theatre (5/24-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Upright Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tragedy of Othello
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (10/19-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You