DASH Academy Spring Concert To Include Stellar Lineup and Capital Campaign Launch

DASH Academy, the esteemed pre-professional dance education program affiliated with nationally recognized contemporary dance company The DASH Ensemble, has announced its Spring Concert, set to dazzle audiences at the renowned Moody Performance Hall in Dallas, TX. This exclusive one-night event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of artistic excellence and innovation.

As a daytime pre-professional training ground, DASH Academy has solidified itself as a bedrock of contemporary dance education under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Gregory Dolbashian and Executive Director Lindsey Morgan. Embracing a diverse curriculum that includes Horton, Hip Hop, and Ballet training alongside various forms of contemporary dance and composition, the program cultivates a diverse array of talents and perspectives among its students. By integrating a spectrum of dance styles and fostering collaboration with esteemed practitioners, DASH Academy ensures that its graduates emerge not only as proficient dancers but also as versatile and adaptable artists, poised to make their mark in the ever-evolving world of contemporary dance.

Scheduled for May 16th, DASH Academy's Spring Concert will feature talented young dancers taking on professional choreography, showcasing their maturity and skill. With a dynamic repertoire featuring works by renowned choreographers including Bill T Jones, José Limón, Frederick Earl Mosely, Laja Martin Physical Theater, and DASH founder Gregory Dolbashian himself, the performance promises to captivate audiences and highlight the program's exceptional training and mentorship.

In addition to the captivating performances, the evening will feature guest speakers and testimonials from students, offering insights into the transformative journey of artistic growth and discovery at DASH Academy. As the Academy commemorates the completion of its fourth year, it also embarks on an exciting new chapter with the launch of a small capital campaign.

This campaign aims to support upcoming guest artist opportunities and initiatives that further enrich the educational experience for students and engage the surrounding community. Attendees of the Spring Concert will have the opportunity to learn more about how they can contribute to this inspiring cause and become integral partners in shaping the future of dance education.

Enjoy an enchanting evening of spellbinding movement and music as DASH Academy takes center stage at the Moody Performance Hall. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of artistry and achievement.

Tickets go live at 10:00 a.m. on April 1st and can be purchased directly here https://handbid.app.link/dashacademy.

About DASH Academy

DASH Academy is a prestigious pre-professional dance education program affiliated with The DASH Ensemble. Founded by Artistic Director Gregory Dolbashian and Executive Director Lindsey Morgan, the Academy provides comprehensive training and mentorship to aspiring dancers, preparing them for successful careers in the world of contemporary dance. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, DASH Academy continues to push the boundaries of artistic expression and inspire the next generation of dance artists.

About Moody Performance Hall

Moody Performance Hall, formerly known as Dallas City Performance Hall, is a world-class venue located in the heart of Dallas's Arts District. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the hall boasts impeccable acoustics and a stunning design, making it the perfect setting for a wide range of performances and cultural events. From dance and music to theater and lectures, Moody Performance Hall provides a vibrant space for artistic expression and community engagement.

