Cyndi Lauper To Headline Turtle Creek Chorale's Annual Benefit Gala

Grammy Award winner and punk glamor icon Cyndi Lauper will headline Rhapsody, Turtle Creek Chorale's annual benefit gala, at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The evening will offer an opening reception, seated dinner, luxury live auction, and an exclusive private concert by Cyndi Lauper with full band and featuring a selection of her greatest hits.

The co-chairs for the event benefiting the Turtle Creek Chorale are Grace Cook, Sheilon King, Tara Lewis, and Whitney Strauss. Funds raised will support the Chorale's mission to entertain, educate, unite, and inspire through its musical, cultural, and educational programs.

Cyndi Lauper is a groundbreaking Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom.

In addition to her illustrious music career, Lauper has cemented her legacy as a tireless advocate for social justice, passionately championing causes with a particular focus on empowering women, supporting individuals living with HIV/AIDS, and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. Her unwavering dedication led her to co-found True Colors United in 2008, an organization committed to ending homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth, who make up 40% of the youth homelessness population.

“We are thrilled to have the privilege of hosting Cyndi Lauper at the fourth annual Rhapsody Gala,” Executive Director Jeremy Wayne said. “Cyndi is loved by so many, including TCC patrons and the LGBTQ+ community, and we are excited to share her talent with our community.”

Tickets

Gala tickets are now available and will include the opening reception, seated dinner, and access to the exclusive private concert for $600, $800, and $1,000. Tables are available for $6,000, $8,000, and $10,000. Sponsorships range from $15,000 to $30,000. For more information, go to tccgala.com.

About the Turtle Creek Chorale:

In 1980, 30 men stood on stage and sang at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Now known as Turtle Creek Chorale (TCC), that group has grown to more than 250 dues-paying members who contribute over 100,000 hours annually to rehearsals, performances, and community outreach services. Turtle Creek Chorale has performed not only for Dallas audiences, but at Carnegie Hall, in Spain, Germany, and the Czech Republic and even before Queen Elizabeth II. The group is the most recorded male chorus in the world, with 38 albums and two feature-length documentaries. TCC has provided musical journeys to audiences in Dallas and beyond for over 40 years, and annually offers a dynamic mainstage concert series at the Moody Performance Hall and other venues throughout the area. While primarily a gay men's chorus, the Turtle Creek Chorale welcomes all men and those who identify as male, regardless of sexual orientation.

