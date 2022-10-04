Coppell Arts Center To Present SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY  

Coppell Arts Center welcomes Spamilton: An American Parody to the stage this November for two performances, one on Friday, November 4 at 8 PM and one on Saturday, November 5 at 8 PM. Come experience this hilarious, 90-minute spoof on the hit Broadway musical for yourself! This event will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $40 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, has created a new musical parody, Spamilton: An American Parody. It's the fictitious story of a very famous writer / director / star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit but manages to make hysterical mincemeat out of many classic and new Broadway shows. Countless film and stage stars drop by to add to the fun and mayhem, making this spoof a multi-generational delight for everyone!

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org or Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands at the roots of where the community began in the early 1880s, the original townsite. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work and play in this dynamic new community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life.