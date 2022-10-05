Coppell Arts Center Presents SPAMILTON

Coppell Arts Center welcomes Spamilton: An American Parody to the stage this November for two performances, one on Friday, November 4 at 8 PM and one on Saturday, November 5 at 8 PM. Experience this hilarious, 90-minute spoof on the hit Broadway musical for yourself! This event will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $40 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, has created a new musical parody, Spamilton: An American Parody. It's the fictitious story of a very famous writer / director / star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, this sharp and lovable genius not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit but manages to make hysterical mincemeat out of many classic and new Broadway shows. Countless film and stage stars drop by to add to the fun and mayhem, making this spoof a multi-generational delight for everyone!